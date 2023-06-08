Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Developer Teases Venom’s Identity in the Game

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 developer Insomniac Games is teasing who will be Venom in this new game. Marvel’s Spider-Man was a huge hit when it released in 2018, largely for how well it adapted such a beloved character. However, this wasn’t just a faithful adaptation, it took some risks and made some adjustments that caught fans by surprise. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will continue to find ways to make things fresh by being the first Spider-Man game to have Miles Morales and Peter Parker uniting together to take down foes like Kraven the Hunter. Peter Parker will also don the legendary and infamous black suit, which should lead to all kinds of conflict.

There’s a lot of mystery around Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, though. Despite being announced nearly two years ago, Insomniac has only just recently started giving us details on the game. We got a taste of it in May with the gameplay reveal showing a symbiote-possessed Peter Parker battling Kraven’s goons while trying to track down the Lizard with Miles. Venom was nowhere to be found, but it’s always been speculated Harry Osborn would be Venom as he was seen in a tank covered in symbiote goo in the post-credits scene of the first game. The game’s creative director, Bryan Intihar, came out on stage during Summer Game Fest and confirmed the release date for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 along with a few new details. Intihar confirmed Eddie Brock is not Venom in this game, which lends more credibility to the speculation that Harry Osborn is Venom.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some have speculated Peter Parker could become Venom after being corrupted by the symbiote, but concept art shows both Peter and Miles ganging up on Venom. It could be a red herring, but we really won’t know until later. It’s likely Insomniac is going to keep the identity of Venom a mystery until release, especially since they kept Doc Ock a secret before the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will release on October 20th for PS5. Who do you think Venom is? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.