Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Marvel’s Wolverine May Share Universe

Insomniac Games revealed recently that it is simultaneously working on two pretty major projects for PlayStation 5 with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Marvel’s Wolverine. Both titles continue the developer’s trend of collaborating with Marvel Games on characters that belong to the iconic comic book brand. However, it’s with the advent of Marvel’s Wolverine that it seems like the studio might be in the process of creating its own shared universe for these characters.

In a new post on the PlayStation Blog that accompanied the announcement of both Wolverine and Spider-Man 2, Insomniac Games opened up about some of the initial details that it is willing to share at the moment about both projects. While many of these talking points merely confirmed the studio members that are working on each game, Insomniac also seemed to hint that both titles could be contained within the same universe. “Being able to build a new, original universe with Spider-Man and now Wolverine is such an honor for so many of us at Insomniac Games,” the studio said, referring to what seems to be a single world in which both characters inhabit. “A huge thanks to our Sony Interactive Entertainment family for giving us the opportunity to develop these games, Marvel for trusting us with characters that mean so much to so many people, and of course, our fans for continuing to believe in us.”

Considering the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the past decade, it would make quite a bit of sense for Insomniac to begin looking to create its own shared world of some sort for the characters that it works with. While games like Marvel’s Avengers and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy have already been confirmed to not take place in the same universe as Marvel’s Spider-Man, it definitely seems like Wolverine could be a different story. As such, perhaps there’s a chance that in the far-flung future, both Spidey and Wolverine could end up appearing in a game together.

