‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Fan Shows Off Perfect Recreation of Advanced Suit Outfit

Since its release last month, Marvel’s Spider-Man has satisfied millions of fans with its web-swinging antics, compelling storyline and beautiful visuals. And the fun continues tomorrow with the arrival of the Black Cat DLC, which will kick off a three-episode arc to get us through the holiday. But one particular fan appears to be celebrating on a whole new level.

A Redditor by the name of SpiderManMD (probably not a doctor, but we’re not sure) has recently posted a photo of himself in what appears to be an Advanced Suit from the Spider-Man video game. And, boy, is it fantastic. You can see the photo for yourself below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the thread, SpiderManMD asks, “What do you guys think of my Advanced Suit? Don’t mind my messy room. Y’all know Peter’s never the neat type’s guy.” And the suit does look pretty accurate, right down to the mixture of red, white and blue, including a sweet Spidey emblem in the middle of it all.

The fans have been supportive, for the most part. While one was a bit of a wise-ass going, “You should try having a longer torso,” SpiderManMD took it in stride, saying, “Best suggestion I got all day!”

Others, however, have been strongly supportive. ComicKidAlex noted, “Looks great!! You look like Ultimate Peter in the Advanced Suit haha The mask in particular looks amazing!” while another, NagiShingou, said, “That is really awesome. I like the advanced suit a lot. Bit in the game the red almost looks pinkish and yours has the awesome deep red that is expected. Great job!!” (Mind you, we’re not sure how bright it’ll be once he runs it through the laundry. Remember Spider-Man 2?)

Some also made observations, like how clean the room is, as well as “The fan in the back make it looks like he has under arm webbing lol but the suit looks slick!”

Best of all, it didn’t run SpiderManMD too deep in the wallet. When asked what the whole thing cost him, he noted, “A little below 200 dollars I think.” Pay attention, cosplayers, he’s getting it done!

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.