EA Sports FC Getting a Major Change to In-Game Rewards

EA Sports FC is getting a new in-game rewards system, thanks to a major change brought by a new partnership. EA Sports has been publishing genre-defining sports games for decades, and while it had a disagreement with FIFA that ended their partnership a few years back, that didn’t diminish EA’s commitment to soccer fans. The company launched its new series, EA Sports FC, in 2023. While it’s not affiliated with FIFA, plenty of companies hopped on board to lend their brand names for sponsorship deals and advertisements, including a new arrangement with one company that will change the in-game rewards system.

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On May 4, 2026, Electronic Arts issued a press release announcing its latest venture with Visa Team Up, which involves a multi-year partnership. This will not only benefit EA Sports FC but also enhance it with a multitude of additional features. Visa has partnered with EA Sports franchises, including and EA Sports College Football, to offer in-game reward experiences to fans. According to the release, “The partnership will introduce immersive experiences that feel organic, premium, and contextually relevant, leveraging dynamic technology designed to enhance gameplay without disrupting the experience.”

EA Sports & Visa Are Teaming Up

Image courtesy of Electronic Arts

You might be asking yourself, ‘Why should I care about Visa advertising in a game?’ Well, it’s not just the Visa brand that will be present — the deal includes several levels of interaction and in-game rewards that should interest a ton of gamers. Some highlights of the deal include limited-time challenges, live moments, and in-game rewards as players compete against one another. In the EA Sports College Football game series, players can unlock “sponsorship opportunities within the game’s career mode, Road to Glory, reflecting how real college athletes partner with brands. As players accept branded deals, they receive boosts to their stats and attributes, mirroring real-world sponsorship opportunities for athletes.”

Beyond the usual.



The Rest of World #TOTS have arrived: highlighting difference makers from across The World's Game.#FC26 pic.twitter.com/Ohzouzzvcl — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) May 1, 2026

There will also be a slew of challenges, including Squad Building Challenges, various objectives, and more, that enhance the gaming experience with more to do that mirrors real-world possibilities for athletes. This will maximize the game’s simulation features, making it more realistic than ever before. Outside the game, an aspect of the partnership between EA Sports and Visa was unveiled at the Visa Infinite Lounge during the EA Sports Presents Madden Bowl event at Super Bowl LX. The partnership deal with Visa is EA’s biggest brand collaboration to date, which is significant given how long the company has worked with brands through its games.

Ultimately, this means that future games in the EA Sports FC and lineups will include more interactive elements. These will offer challenges and present in-game rewards that will likely drive some competition between players as they get into it. It’s also something that other players can entirely ignore, so it’s really up to each player how much they want to interact with their games and to what level they want to play them. Still, the deal is massive, and it will likely impact EA Sports’ titles for several years, so expect to see “Visa” plastered all over the next time you fire up a game.

What do you think about this new partnership between Visa and EA Sports FC? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!