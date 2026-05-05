A New Nintendo Switch 2 Bundle With the Perfect Game Is Coming Soon (But There’s a Downside)

Over the years, Nintendo has released its fair share of special edition consoles. Naturally, that means some fans have been holding back on buying the new Switch 2 in the hopes of snagging a more colorful design than the standard black. Often, these special consoles come as part of bundles with popular Nintendo games. Alas, the Switch 2 bundles released so far have included a standard, run-of-the-mill Switch 2 console. And as the latest Switch 2 game bundle has been revealed, it appears that trend will continue.

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Nintendo recently announced its next Switch 2 bundle, and it’s almost perfect. Since launch, Pokemon Pokopia has proved it’s a real console seller for the Switch 2. Naturally, Nintendo is now gearing up to help stragglers across that Switch 2 purchase finish line with a new Switch 2 Pokemon Pokopia bundle. But there are a few downsides to this news. First, the Ditto console we could’ve had doesn’t appear to be happening, as the box clearly shows a standard Switch 2. Second, the release is so far confirmed for Australia and New Zealand only.

Latest Switch 2 Bundle Sticks to Trends with Digital Download & Standard Console

Image courtesy of Nintendo

As of now, Nintendo has only confirmed its latest Switch 2 bundle for Australia and New Zealand. The Switch 2 and Pokemon Pokopia bundle will release for those regions on June 5th. Given the widespread popularity of Pokemon Pokopia, I’d be pretty surprised if we don’t see a broader release for this one eventually. Even so, the latest bundle continues some disappointing trends for the Switch 2 era so far.

First and foremost, many fans were hoping to see a special Pokemon Pokopia edition of the Switch 2. The news of a bundle like this could have given us that, but from the looks of it, the bundle features a plain old Switch 2. Nintendo has released some great Pokemon tie-in console designs in the past, and with Pokopia being such a breakout hit, it’s disappointing to see that the bundle will not offer a special version of the Switch 2. It’s always possible we’ll get one down the line, but putting out a bundle like this might make a special edition less likely. Indeed, though we’ve had a few custom consoles like the special Disney Dreamlight Valley version, we’re still waiting on the first true special edition Switch 2.

Image courtesy of nintendo

For those who prefer physical game ownership, the bundle comes with another downside. It reportedly comes with a digital download for Pokopia, not a physical version of the game. Of course, given that Pokopia is a Game-Key Card, that isn’t all that surprising. But from the looks of it, this bundle won’t even include the Game-Key Card, but a full digital download of the game. That’s disappointing news for those who like to have something to display their ownership of a game in the real world.

As of now, Nintendo has not confirmed the price for the Switch 2 + Pokemon Pokopia bundle. Prior bundles, such as the Pokemon Legends: Z-A bundle released late last year, have been priced at around $500 USD. As the Switch 2 hasn’t yet seen a price increase like other consoles, it’s fairly likely this new bundle will have a similar price point, but we won’t know for sure until pre-orders go live.

Would you buy this Switch 2 + Pokemon Pokopia bundle if it comes to your region? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!