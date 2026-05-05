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A New Nintendo Switch 2 Bundle With the Perfect Game Is Coming Soon (But There’s a Downside)

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Over the years, Nintendo has released its fair share of special edition consoles. Naturally, that means some fans have been holding back on buying the new Switch 2 in the hopes of snagging a more colorful design than the standard black. Often, these special consoles come as part of bundles with popular Nintendo games. Alas, the Switch 2 bundles released so far have included a standard, run-of-the-mill Switch 2 console. And as the latest Switch 2 game bundle has been revealed, it appears that trend will continue.

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Nintendo recently announced its next Switch 2 bundle, and it’s almost perfect. Since launch, Pokemon Pokopia has proved it’s a real console seller for the Switch 2. Naturally, Nintendo is now gearing up to help stragglers across that Switch 2 purchase finish line with a new Switch 2 Pokemon Pokopia bundle. But there are a few downsides to this news. First, the Ditto console we could’ve had doesn’t appear to be happening, as the box clearly shows a standard Switch 2. Second, the release is so far confirmed for Australia and New Zealand only.

Pokemon Pokopia Switch 2 Bundle
Image courtesy of Nintendo

As of now, Nintendo has only confirmed its latest Switch 2 bundle for Australia and New Zealand. The Switch 2 and Pokemon Pokopia bundle will release for those regions on June 5th. Given the widespread popularity of Pokemon Pokopia, I’d be pretty surprised if we don’t see a broader release for this one eventually. Even so, the latest bundle continues some disappointing trends for the Switch 2 era so far.

First and foremost, many fans were hoping to see a special Pokemon Pokopia edition of the Switch 2. The news of a bundle like this could have given us that, but from the looks of it, the bundle features a plain old Switch 2. Nintendo has released some great Pokemon tie-in console designs in the past, and with Pokopia being such a breakout hit, it’s disappointing to see that the bundle will not offer a special version of the Switch 2. It’s always possible we’ll get one down the line, but putting out a bundle like this might make a special edition less likely. Indeed, though we’ve had a few custom consoles like the special Disney Dreamlight Valley version, we’re still waiting on the first true special edition Switch 2.

Image courtesy of nintendo
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For those who prefer physical game ownership, the bundle comes with another downside. It reportedly comes with a digital download for Pokopia, not a physical version of the game. Of course, given that Pokopia is a Game-Key Card, that isn’t all that surprising. But from the looks of it, this bundle won’t even include the Game-Key Card, but a full digital download of the game. That’s disappointing news for those who like to have something to display their ownership of a game in the real world.

As of now, Nintendo has not confirmed the price for the Switch 2 + Pokemon Pokopia bundle. Prior bundles, such as the Pokemon Legends: Z-A bundle released late last year, have been priced at around $500 USD. As the Switch 2 hasn’t yet seen a price increase like other consoles, it’s fairly likely this new bundle will have a similar price point, but we won’t know for sure until pre-orders go live.

Would you buy this Switch 2 + Pokemon Pokopia bundle if it comes to your region? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

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