Marvel's Spider-Man Reveals PC Specs and Features With New Trailer

Prior to its launch in the coming weeks, PlayStation and developer Insomniac Games have revealed more information about the PC port of Marvel's Spider-Man. Not only have the required and recommended PC specs for the game now been unveiled, but Insomniac has also released a new trailer today that gives us an extensive look at the new iteration of Spider-Man in action.

In a general sense, this new port of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered (which is the PS5 version of the game) will allow for ray tracing while supporting both Nvidia DLSS and DLAA. The game will also support a large array of monitor sizes and will even let players use mult-monitor setups if they so choose. Lastly, the PC version will also be compatible with PS5 DualSense controllers which will also support haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

To see more of what the PC iteration of Marvel's Spider-Man actually looks like, you can find the new trailer in mention below.

When it comes to the specs of Marvel's Spider-Man on PC, Insomniac recommends that users have a GPU equal to a Nvidia GTX 1060, 16 GB of RAM, and a CPU that is on par with an i5-44670. For those looking to get a bit more out of the game, well, you'll have to have a beefier PC rig. To play Marvel's Spider-Man at anything considering "very high" and above, users will need a 30 series Nvidia RTX GPU, 16 GB of RAM, and an i5-11400 CPU. Those who have top of the line computers that are fully maxed out will also be able to play Spider-Man at 60fps with a 4K resolution.

If you didn't already have the game's launch date circled on your calendar, Marvel's Spider-Man will release for PC next month on August 12th for Steam and Epic Games Store. The follow-up entry, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, is also set to come to PC at an undetermined date before the end of the year.

How do you feel about Marvel's Spider-Man on PC now that we've learned more about this version of the game? Are you going to look to pick this title up for yourself in the coming month? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.