Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales-Inspired Variant Comic Covers Revealed

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is set to release on PlayStation consoles in a few short weeks, and Marvel will promote the new release with a set of video game-inspired variant covers. The variants will be available for Amazing Spider-Man #53, #53.LR, #54, and Miles Morales: Spider-Man #21. All four issues will release in November, and four variants will be available in total. The covers will feature art from Tim Tsang, Jason Hickey, Gavin Goulden, and Nicholas Schumaker. The four variant covers feature all-new art of Miles and the Tinkerer. The images can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Interestingly enough, the four covers convey part of the game's story. Chronologically, the order of the four variants is ASM #53.LR, ASM #53, Miles Morales: Spider-Man #21, and ASM #54. The covers don't include any significant spoilers, but they do show the journey that Miles will embark on to battle the Tinkerer throughout the game's narrative. It's a small inclusion, but one that will gives fans an extra incentive to collect all four covers.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a direct follow-up to 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man, which released on PlayStation 4. The game introduced fans to Miles, and concluded with the character getting bit by the spider that gave him his powers. Developer Insomniac Games intentionally ended the game on this note, in order to convince Marvel to let them make a game starring the younger hero. While Peter Parker steps out of the spotlight for the game, he will remain as a mentor figure for Miles. The previous game was a massive success for Marvel and Sony, so it will be interesting to see if audiences embrace the game in the same way they did with its predecessor!

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 12th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

