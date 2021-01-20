PlayStation Surprises Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Platinum Trophy Owners With Freebie

✖

PlayStation has surprised Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales players that have the Platinum Trophy with a freebie. Trophy hunting isn't as popular as it used to be during its peak on the PS3. However, plenty of hardcore PlayStation gamers still chase trophies, and more specifically, Platinum trophies. In terms of difficulty, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales' platinum trophy is pretty easy to earn, and unlike some trophies, it doesn't require an excess of skill or an excess of free time, and as a result, many PlayStation players have it.

Despite this, PlayStation is giving Platinum owners a special photo mode frame that, at least right now, is exclusive to Platinum Trophy owners. The frame itself is nothing special, but it's a nice gesture towards some of PlayStation's biggest fans. That said, it's not the first time Sony has done this.

Right now, it's unclear if all Platinum Trophy owners have received the frame or if it's a random and limited giveaway. Whatever the case, if you do have the Platinum trophy, be on the lookout for the email below:

At the moment of publishing, Sony hasn't said anything about this giveaway in an official capacity, which means details on it are currently scarce. Unfortunately, this is always the case with these types of giveaways, so it's unlikely the PlayStation makers will provide any additional details. However, if this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided, salient or not.

