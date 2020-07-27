Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Reportedly Includes PS5 Remaster of PS4's Spider-Man

✖

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS5 reportedly includes a PS5 remaster of PS4's Marvel's Spider-Man from 2018. At the moment of publishing, this hasn't been confirmed by either Insomniac Games or Sony Interactive Entertainment, but it is claimed in the latest issue of Game Informer. In other words, the information isn't official, but it does come from a reliable source.

Unfortunately, this is all that is revealed. For now, it's unclear whether this will mean the game is $60. Many assumed it would be priced similarly to products like Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, which didn't release at $60, but $40. Meanwhile, it's unclear what Insomniac Games will do to the game to differentiate it from the PS4 version. That said, if this information is indeed true, we should hear more about how the game is being remastered in the coming months.

It's important to note that regardless of the case, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a standalone game. It's not an expansion and you don't need to own Marvel's Spider-Man to play it. That said, it looks like it could be bundled with its predecessor, and it looks like that predecessor will be enhanced in a meaningful way for PS5. Again, this hasn't been confirmed, but not only is the source good, but you'd expect Sony and Insomniac Games to do this.

At the moment of publishing, neither Insomniac Games nor Sony have commented on this report, however, this could change in the coming hours or days.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is set to release worldwide sometime this holiday season alongside the launch of the PS5. Details on the game are currently a bit scarce, but expect that to change soon.

