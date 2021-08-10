New Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 Update Released

✖

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales has been updated to version 1.11 on PlayStation 5. This update is a very small one, and it doesn't seem to have any impact on the PlayStation 4 version of the game. The latest version from Insomniac Games is focused primarily on making the game run smoother overall, so most players probably won't notice that anything is different when they boot up the game. This month marks the character's 10th anniversary, but it doesn't seem like Insomniac has any plans to celebrate in-game, sadly. Full patch notes from the developer's official website can be found below.

General Fixes & Polish Global stability fixes and performance improvements

Of course, Insomniac Games has been pretty busy over the last year! After shipping Miles Morales alongside the PlayStation 5, the studio finished Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. That game released earlier this summer, and both games are considered to be the best available on the console. With both games wrapped, it seems like a safe bet that Insomniac will shift focus towards the full sequel to Marvel's Spider-Man. No details have been revealed about the game at this time, but it seems like a safe bet that it won't be coming out in the near future. For now, web-heads will just have to settle for Spider-Man's current games on the console!

The first Marvel's Spider-Man brought Miles in as a side character, and the game's post-credit scene saw the character getting bit by the spider that gave him his powers. Since Miles made his debut back in Ultimate Fallout #4, he has become one of the most important Spider-Man characters, and a quick fan favorite. It's unclear whether the hero will appear alongside Peter in the sequel to Marvel's Spider-Man, but given Miles' popularity, it seems like a very safe bet! Hopefully, Insomniac will start to reveal some details about the project in the near future.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is now available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

