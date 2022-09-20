Marvel's Spider-Man Mod Restores Peter Parker's Original Face

An inevitable Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered mod has come for the PC version of the game that reverts Peter Parker's face back to the one offered by actor John Bubniak, the original face of Peter Parker in the PlayStation 4 release of Marvel's Spider-Man. This mod offers a solution for those who preferred the original version of Peter Parker depicted in the game, but the user responsible for uploading the mod cautioned that this isn't an exact match to the PlayStation 4 version of the hero either.

The mod in question titled "John Bubniak – PS4 face restoration mod" was uploaded to Nexus Mods by DaigronCDM with permissions granted by ID-Daemon. In case you've found yourself forgetting what the older version of Peter looked like, DaigronCDM shared the image below as a refresher.

If you don't remember what the original Peter looked like, you may also have spaced on the initial kerfuffle around the face swap. Bubniak was the original face model for Peter, though it was Yuri Lowenthal's facial capture which gave live to the character's actions. Sony said back when Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered was first announced (prior to its PC port) that the actor Ben Jordan would become the new face model for the character "to get a better match to Peter Parker/Spider-Man actor Yuri Lowenthal's facial capture."

That's a pretty monumental change for any game to make and turned into an even bigger deal because of how much people liked PlayStation's Marvel's Spider-Man game and, by association, the version of Peter they'd grown accustomed to. It was not lost on players either that the new version of Peter looked considerably more like the MCU actor Tom Holland than the old one, a similarity which people speculated was at least somewhat intentional.

People naturally favored one version of Peter over the other, but now that the mod for the PC version of the game is out there, you can choose which one you want. You can head here to download it, but as the uploader said, the "face doesn't look exactly like old Peter from PS4" given that this mod was created from a mix of the original game in 2018 as well as assets from the PC remaster.