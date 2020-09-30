Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered on PS5 Recasts Peter Parker

Marvel's Spider-Man is one of the most innovative superhero games in recent years. Its place within the PlayStation family is very solid, so fans were very excited when it was made clear a remastered edition of the game was on its way fo the PlayStation 5. Now, fans have gotten a look at the game, and it turns out an entirely new face actor was cast to bring Peter Parker to life.

The news comes straight from the PlayStation Blog as the page shared a first-look trailer at the new edition. It was there fans learned actor Ben Jordan has been cast as the face of Peter in the remastered edition.

"In order to bring the best performances to players with our next-generation Marvel's Spider-Man games, we have recast the face of Peter Parker. We loved working with John Bubniak on the original game; however, to get a better match to Peter Parker/Spider-Man actor Yuri Lowenthal’s facial capture, we have cast Ben Jordan to be the face model for Peter Parker on the PS5 console," the company confirmed.

"He looks incredible in-game, and Yuri’s moving performances take on a new life."

You can see a full clip of Jordan's work in action above. The trailer is one of the game's most pivotal as it hones in on Peter and Dr. Otto Octavius. When you compare this new footage to the one from the original game, it is a night-and-day difference. But as for which version is better - well, that is up for you to decide.

As for the rest of the remastered edition's changes, fans are in for a treat. The team behind Marvel's Spider-Man has worked hard to enhance its environment of New York City, so fans can look forward to swing around Midtown. Of course, graphics have been given an update overall, and a Performance Mode has been added which offers gamers a higher frame rate of 60fps.

What do you think about this recast? Do you like Peter's new look...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.