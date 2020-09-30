Marvel's Spider-Man Fans Keep Comparing New Peter Parker To Tom Holland
Sony and Insomniac Games have pulled back the curtain on the upcoming remaster of Marvel's Spider-Man on PlayStation 5. There are some noticeable differences between the game and the PS4 original, but one of the biggest is the fact that the developer has recast Peter Parker with actor Ben Jordan. The new face has resulted in some controversy among fans, but many have also noticed Jordan's strong resemblance to a different actor: Tom Holland! Holland, of course, portrays Peter Parker in the Spider-Man films from Sony and Marvel Studios. The resemblance is pretty striking, and a lot of fans have shared their feelings about it on social media!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Marvel's Spider-Man!
The change is proving a bit controversial.
People are saying the new face of Spidey (that looks like Tom Holland) is a child based on ONE SCREENSHOT. Give him a chance! I think he'll turn out great 😇 pic.twitter.com/zbkrbz0Vqu— M (@M42XR) September 30, 2020
Some are seeing a little Shawn Mendes, as well.
The new Spiderman looks like Shawn Mendes and Tom Holland... pic.twitter.com/WiqXBrHjWH— 𝗘𝗟𝗜𝗝𝗔𝗛 (@SONOFSOLDIIER) September 30, 2020
Don't worry, people. Tom Holland is okay!
I thought something bad happened to Tom Holland, but he just looks like the new Peter Parker in the Spider-Man game, continue.— David (@ansaldn) September 30, 2020
It does make the Peter look closer to Miles' age...
I'm supposed to believe that this Tom Holland looking Peter Parker is older than Miles Morales now? Yeah sure #BringBackBumniak pic.twitter.com/ttIwZ4YOIf— Hilton Goode (@HiltonGoode) September 30, 2020
...or younger.
Actually it does look more like Tom Holland's younger brother. I love Tom Holland but ... I dont like the change. The previous Peter was totally fine. This one looks like a middle schooler.. https://t.co/2Qqx2F0mif— Flame (@flame_tora) September 30, 2020
Likeness rights are a bit tricky!
It’s like they wanted Tom Holland but couldn’t get the rights to his likeness— Brian Hutchison (@brihutch2021) September 30, 2020
Fans will not be convinced otherwise.
you can’t tell that’s not tom holland😐 pic.twitter.com/OQKeiTBzcU— kela (@chloefrvzer) September 30, 2020
Holland is around Peter's age in the game, though.
Ppl : Peter Parker looks likes a kid , basically Tom Holland , in the remaster l!! He should acutally look like a actual 24 year old !!
Tom Holland who is 24 years old
P.s peter is 23 is spider-man ps4 pic.twitter.com/II9YfinRTB— AverageFanboy (@FanboyAverage) September 30, 2020
