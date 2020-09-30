Marvel's Spider-Man Fans Keep Comparing New Peter Parker To Tom Holland

Sony and Insomniac Games have pulled back the curtain on the upcoming remaster of Marvel's Spider-Man on PlayStation 5. There are some noticeable differences between the game and the PS4 original, but one of the biggest is the fact that the developer has recast Peter Parker with actor Ben Jordan. The new face has resulted in some controversy among fans, but many have also noticed Jordan's strong resemblance to a different actor: Tom Holland! Holland, of course, portrays Peter Parker in the Spider-Man films from Sony and Marvel Studios. The resemblance is pretty striking, and a lot of fans have shared their feelings about it on social media!

