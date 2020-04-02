‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ and ‘Apex Legends’ Collide When Pathfinder Player Uses Web-Slinger Mod

Apex Legends has taken the battle royale world by storm and it’s easy to see why Respawn’s free-to-play title is such a hit. With a variety of intriguing characters to choose from, a diverse map, and one hell of an intro, this is one BR game we’d love to see go far. But, it’s still a new title which means fresh excitement that the creative community is already feeling in full force.

One Pathfinder main decided to combine his love for Marvel’s Spider-Man with his current enjoyment of Respawn’s battle royale title in the most epic way possible: An actual modded web-slinger to use IRL to control the Legend’s grapple move.

According to YouTuber ‘ATwerkingYoshi’, “Here’s a demo of a spider-man toy I modded to play Pathfinder in Apex Legends. I was able to make the grapple hook activate by shooting webs in real life! The glove uses a gyroscope for mouse movement while there’s a button press in the webshooter.”

This creation definitely looks awesome and I know he’s not the only one to have made the Spider-Man correlation either. There have been a few matches where I would be swinging around making my own parallels to the web-slinger, so it’s particularly awesome to see this translate over into Apex Legends.

New to the game and unfamiliar with the “Forward Scout” known as Pathfinder? According to Respawn, “Pathfinder is the picture of optimism, despite his circumstances. A MRVN (Mobile Robotic Versatile eNtity) modified to specialize in location scouting and surveying, he booted up decades ago in an abandoned laboratory with no idea who created him or why. With only his MRVN designation to hint at his identity, Pathfinder set off in search of his creator.

“Pathfinder has learned much in his travels since then (like how to make a mean Eastern Leviathan Stew) but hasn’t come any closer to finding his creator. Still, he’s never given up hope, and has joined the Apex Games to gain a following–and hopefully draw the attention of his maker. In the meantime, he remains enthusiastic and helpful, always ready to make new friends (then shoot them).”

As for the game itself, Apex Legends is now available, for free, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Still no word on a Nintendo Switch port at this time.

