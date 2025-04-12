Schedule I Upgrades “Terrible Feature” After Feedback

The new Schedule I update has upgraded a “terrible feature’ following feedback from Steam users. Schedule I is the biggest game on Steam right now, and one of the biggest Steam releases of the year, so far, full stop. Whether it will be able to retain its largue audience over time, remains to be seen. It’s not a live service game, so there is no reason to expect a steady flow of content, but there has been a steady flow of updates so far.

The latest came this week, adding a little bit of new content, but not much. Of course, the new content that it does add — such as the addition of Pawn Shops — has been the focus of the update, however, there are other improvements that should go a long way in improving the experience of playing the game on Steam.

For example, developer TVGS highlighted that the recent update improves the production selection UI and makes it “less terrible.” This is not a big change, but it is an improvement players have highlighted in the past.

Making the counteroffer product selection UI less terrible in the next update: pic.twitter.com/DYzy7sCoUF — Tyler – Schedule I (@Tyler_TVGS) April 9, 2025

This wasn’t the only improvement made with the new update, but it is perhaps the most notable. The other improvements can be read about below:

Improved phrasing for customer recommendation dialogue.

Increased jar stack size to 20.

Added some extra null checks and validity checks.

Supplier meeting icons in the map app now include the supplier’s name.

Removed the cooldown timer for requesting a meeting with a supplier.

Time skips (e.g. sleeping) now affect the supplier meeting countdown.

What’s next for Schedule I, remains to be seen, but it’s safe to expect more of these type of improvements and smaller content additions than large, game-changing updates. There probably will be those, but they will be spaced out considerably. After all, a small team worked on Schedule I.

Schedule I is currently available on the PC via Steam and the PC only. Console ports have been discussed as possibilities, but right now there’s no concrete information about the game coming to PS5 or Xbox Series X|S or Nintendo Switch/Nintendo Switch 2.

