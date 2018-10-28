‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Player Recreates Iconic Beatles Abbey Road Album Cover

Everyone and their brother’s turtle’s mother might be talking about Red Dead Redemption 2 right now, but there’s still a ton of gamers playing and enjoying Marvel’s Spider-Man, the big game on the block before Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Red Dead Redemption 2 showed up.

And if there’s one thing Marvel’s Spider-Man has that most games this year don’t: it’s a large audience that is both super passionate and creative. And even a month later, stuff is still trickling out from it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The latest comes courtesy of a Reddit user by the name of “englishdinnertea,” who, using the UK suit, recreated the classic Beatles Abbey Road album cover.

As you can, unfortunately, there’s only one controllable character in the game at a time, aka, it’s missing three Spideys, but otherwise it’s a pretty faithful recreation, or at least as faithful as possible.

As you may know, the UK suit was added with the game’s latest DLC, The Heist, which stars Black Cat, and which released this past Tuesday. It was one of three suits added to the game, the others being the Scarlet Spider II (Kaine) suit and an original suit dubbed the Resilient Suit.

For those that don’t know: the above suit is called the UK suit because it’s basically a cross between the standard main Marvel universe Spider-Man and Captain Britain.

As one commenter points out, the game opted to exclude the Dakota and Lennon memorial, so this is the closet Beatles-thing you’re going to find in the game.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available exclusively for PlayStation 4. For more news and coverage on the open-world action game, click here. For more on the game itself, here’s a snippet of our official review (via Matthew Hayes):

“Marvel’s Spider-Man is the best superhero movie you can’t buy a ticket to see, and it’s one of the best open-world games of the generation. Insomniac Games has shown great audacity in its effort to craft a wholly original Spider-Man story, with its own timeline and set of origin stories.

“Having played the game from start to finish, I can say that even the most hardcore comic book fans will have their expectations exceeded by Marvel’s Spider-Man’s impossible scope and exhaustive fan service.”