‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Fans Are Freaking Out Over Free Raimi Suit

Now that Insomniac Games has finally added the Raimi Suit from the films that started out in 2001, fans of Marvel’s Spider-Man are losing their minds with excitement and the sudden need to apologize.

When the studio revealed the three new suits that were being introduced alongside the upcoming DLC, players were wondering just where the heck the iconic Raimi suit was. When the noise of that feedback became deafening, the studio was forced to respond – which sent another wave of backlash.

Previously Insomniac Games told their fans on Twitter, “Listening doesn’t mean we always will do what people tell us to. We hear you. Hearing doesn’t mean we always act or follow.” Needless to say, people weren’t happy with that particular response but now those same players are scrambling to apologize – especially given that the studio is offering this highly demanded suit as a free update:

There’s so much love over on the studio’s Twitter right now, a very stark contrast to earlier this week. As for the game itself, Marvel’s Spider-Man is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. Be sure to mosey on over right here to check out our review to see why the latest Insomniac Game is definitely worth picking up! It makes a great Christmas idea too!

Thoughts on the latest suit addition and the community’s 180? What other ones would you like to see be added next? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for even more game-age!

