‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Fans Are Freaking Out Over Free Raimi Suit

Now that Insomniac Games has finally added the Raimi Suit from the films that started out in 2001, fans of Marvel’s Spider-Man are losing their minds with excitement and the sudden need to apologize.

When the studio revealed the three new suits that were being introduced alongside the upcoming DLC, players were wondering just where the heck the iconic Raimi suit was. When the noise of that feedback became deafening, the studio was forced to respond – which sent another wave of backlash.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Previously Insomniac Games told their fans on Twitter, “Listening doesn’t mean we always will do what people tell us to. We hear you. Hearing doesn’t mean we always act or follow.” Needless to say, people weren’t happy with that particular response but now those same players are scrambling to apologize – especially given that the studio is offering this highly demanded suit as a free update:

I am so sorry for the people that harassed you, we really don’t deserve this. Have a fantastic well deserved break. Thank you insomniac games — Eden Massey (@edenmassey_14) December 20, 2018

i need everyone to apologize right now — Josiah Matthews (@spookymcslave) December 20, 2018

The fact that you added the most requested suit for free shows how much love you guys have for the Spidey community; and that’s just the cherry on top of the cake, that is the most amazing superhero game ever made. You guys are the best! Happy holidays Insomniac! — Nando Dip (@DipNando) December 20, 2018

I love you 😍 please forgive us for we didn’t know what we now know. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Max (@MissedThePart) December 20, 2018

I didn’t ever expect to see the suit nor would I have been upset, you have gone above and absolutely beyond Insominiac with this game. I’m so sorry that you guys have to have dealt with all the sour grapes in the fan base, I am truly thankful for what you’ve done. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/o5Cf2svaiT — Cosmic Gaijin (@ArtisteAzure) December 20, 2018

There’s so much love over on the studio’s Twitter right now, a very stark contrast to earlier this week. As for the game itself, Marvel’s Spider-Man is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. Be sure to mosey on over right here to check out our review to see why the latest Insomniac Game is definitely worth picking up! It makes a great Christmas idea too!

Thoughts on the latest suit addition and the community’s 180? What other ones would you like to see be added next? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for even more game-age!