Get a Free ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ PS4 Theme for a Limited Time

Sony is counting down to the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man on the PlayStation 4 by giving away a free theme as part of the promotion.

Marvel’s Spider-Man releases later this week on Sept. 7th, but before that date comes, PlaySation 4 owners can get their consoles ready with this Marvel’s Spider-Man theme giveaway. Started on Sept. 4th, Sony said that PlayStation 4 owners can grab the dynamic Marvel’s Spider-Man theme shown in the tweeted video below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Between September 4th, 9:30am PT and September 6th, midnight PT, log on to your PSN account to grab a unique Marvel’s Spider-Man theme for your PS4 system,” Sony’s announcement about the Spider-Man theme said. “See Spider-Man in full web-slinging action mode, captured beautifully in this illustration by the legendary Character and Concept art Studio SIXMOREVODKA. – who are known for their creative illustrations of some of our most famous Super Heroes.”

You’re ready — but now it’s time to get your PS4 ready. Visit //t.co/hc8LUdxRbV to join the countdown to #SpiderManPS4 and get this custom dynamic theme. pic.twitter.com/CDMobS5Gvo — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 5, 2018

Sony’s got more than just the dynamic theme to give away as well. If you fulfill the requirements for another promotion that’s going on now, you can get a $15 credit in the PlayStation Store, and some people who tune into the countdown stream are going to have the chance to win a Marvel’s Spider-Man PlayStation 4 Pro Bundle and some other gear. That livestream will feature different talks with guests from the Insomniac Games team alongside new videos and behind-the-scenes reveals.

“Tune in to our live stream on September 6th,” Sony said. “We’ll chat with the game developers behind Marvel’s Spider-Man. Special guests include key team members from Insomniac Games, such as Creative Director Bryan Intihar, Lead Writer Jon Paquette, Studio Art Director Jacinda Chew, as well as Marvel Games’ Executive Creative Director Bill Rosemann. We’ll show you some new game demos, new videos, and a behind-the-scenes look at development, and give a special sneak peek from the upcoming Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse…. so don’t miss it!”

Marvel’s Spider-Man is scheduled to be released on Sept. 7 for the PlayStation 4, but you can join Sony’s countdown leading up to that date to see more on the game before it’s out.