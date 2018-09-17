Hysterical ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Glitch Has Villains Wearing Heelys

Marvel’s Spider-Man continues to offer PlayStation 4 players a phenomenal open-world, Easter eggs galore, and a fantastic story. Still, it’s a video game which means it’s vulnerable to glitches. That being said, when you roll up to a boss fight you don’t expect the villains to actually roll up — but with this glitch? That’s exactly what they did.

The hilarious Spider-Man PS4 clip above shows four would-be badasses rolling up like they are straight from the 90s, Heely shoes and all. For those that might not remember Heelys, they were these shoes (that you can still buy today, mind you) that were so adorkably fun to have. As kids, you could roll around wherever you wanted as the in-shoe wheel drops and your carefree kid spirit could soar.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Probably not the best interest when you’re trying to appear intimidating and strapped with a gun, but eh, details.

An even smaller detail that is just too funny not to bring up is that the gun still moves like the weapon’s handler is walking normally. Ah, glitches. We love you, and we loathe you, but for this instance, we absolutely adore you.

Glitches and all, Spider-Man is just the gift that keeps on giving. There are so many easter eggs to uncover alongside a thrilling story for fans of all types. Whether you’re solely a movie lover, or have read every comic — this game is perfect for all ends of that fandom spectrum.

Our own Matthew Hayes gave the Marvel game a perfect score and couldn’t sing its praises enough. You can check out the full review right here, as well as a small blurb below. You can also check out our Community Hub for all things Spider-Man 24/7!

“Marvel’s Spider-Man is the best superhero movie you can’t buy a ticket to see, and it’s one of the best open-world games of the generation. Insomniac Games has shown great audacity in its effort to craft a wholly original Spider-Man story, with its own timeline and set of origin stories,” Hayes wrote.

He added, “There’s so much more I want to tell you about this game. I want to assure you that the stealth missions will make your mouth go dry. I want to warn you about certain challenges. I want to admonish you to cherish your time with certain characters. There’s much more that I could say, but you don’t need any more persuasion. This is a genre-defining and generation-defining effort from Insomniac, Sony, and Marvel, and it’s one of the best Spider-Man stories ever told. Go play it. Go be great.”