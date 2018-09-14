Marvel’s ‘Spider-Man’ Fans Are Loving LGBTQ Representation In the Game

Marvel’s Spider-Man game has seen tremendous success on the PlayStation 4 since launch day and players can’t get enough of all of the amazing easter eggs interwoven within its incredible story. But it’s not just easter eggs players are finding, but also representation for the LGBTQ community with Pride flags found all over and the community is responding in the most lovely way possible.

Fans have been capturing their own moments from the game, showing off the little additions spotted throughout the map. Such a small inclusion, but it means to the world to the community, and players are celebrating the love being spread by spreading their own in-game fuzzy feelings:

Really love the Spider-Man game. They even put some pride there. Quality inclusion. pic.twitter.com/6NBD2ny0mK — Zack Krenn (@KrennZack) September 10, 2018

I’m glad people are noticing this detail. Spider-Man is for everyone! #SpidermanPS4 //t.co/EpSGZKzYtG — Jacinda Chew (@jacinda_chew) September 8, 2018

im honestly so ptoud of insomniac for putting this in the game and im a huge support of the comunity !!!! ⚡️ “The pride flag in Spider-Man is more than just a novelty to LGBTQ gamers”//t.co/PSVNg9hMo1 — Gabriel Novicki (@207gabe) September 10, 2018

Of course there were people opposed to the inclusion, citing that it’s “propaganda” but really, it’s just a nice way to give a nod to all members of the gaming community. There are so many little details found throughout the title, this is one small portion. But this small portion means a lot to the people it was included for and it’s a powerful reminder that we are all gamers and all can enjoy what this amazing adventure has to offer.

As for the game itself, Marvel’s Spider-Man is available now exclusively for the PlayStation 4.

Our very own Matthew Hayes even gave the Marvel game a perfect score and couldn’t sing its praises enough. You can check out the full review right here as well as a small blurb below. You can also check out our Community Hub for all things Spider-Man 24/7!

“Marvel’s Spider-Man is the best superhero movie you can’t buy a ticket to see, and it’s one of the best open-world games of the generation. Insomniac Games has shown great audacity in its effort to craft a wholly original Spider-Man story, with its own timeline and set of origin stories”

He added, “There’s so much more I want to tell you about this game. I want to assure you that the stealth missions will make your mouth go dry. I want to warn you about certain challenges. I want to admonish you to cherish your time with certain characters. There’s much more that I could say, but you don’t need any more persuasion. This is a genre-defining and generation-defining effort from Insomniac, Sony, and Marvel, and it’s one of the best Spider-Man stories ever told. Go play it. Go be great.”