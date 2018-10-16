‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Game Plus Mode Coming Soon, Not Tomorrow

With Marvel’s Spider-Man having its first DLC drop coming next week with The Heist, players of the PlayStation 4 exclusive are going to have a lot to look forward to. To get ready for the new story, the team at Insomniac Games has outlined their upcoming update ahead of the DLC’s release.

In a recent update over on the PlayStation Blog, Insomniac Games revealed a few new features coming soon. Unfortunately there is one blowback, and that’s that the highly anticipated Game Plus mode is coming “soon” and not tomorrow as planned.

As far as their initial announcement, Insomniac mentioned “We are also thrilled to announce the release of Update 1.07* tomorrow, 17th October, for Marvel’s Spider-Man owners around the world. While the team here has been working hard on the Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps DLC and its first chapter, Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist, we’ve also been working on free updates for the game that adds new features and fixes a few bug issues.”

They added, “Update 1.07 is one we’ve been working on for a while now, and adds New Game+ (NG+) as well as Ultimate Difficulty to the game. NG+ allows you to play the story and all activities in the open world again with all of your unlocked suits, skills, gadgets, mods, and benchmarks from the beginning. While playing NG+, you’ll be able to unlock those final items while cleaning up your trophy list!”

Two new trophies will be available as well, including one for beating the game on the highest difficulty setting.

Despite the blog post mentioned the New Game Plus mode tomorrow, Insomniac did reach out to clarify that this particular feature isn’t ready to deploy yet but promises that it will be soon. In the meantime, the highly talked about Photo Mode adjustments have also been made to allow players the ability to rotate stickers when taking those epic selfies.

As for The Heist, the first of three main story DLC arrives on October 23 exclusively for PlayStation 4.

What are your thoughts on the latest update? Any features you hope the team adds in future fixes?