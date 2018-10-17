‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Shows Off Three Brand-New Suits

Marvel’s Spider-Man made its debut on the PlayStation 4 earlier this year to amazing feedback, and now the team over at Insomniac Games are preparing for even more content on the way with the game’s first DLC, The Heist.

With new content comes new Spidey suits to unlock! We’ve got our first look at the three new Spider-Man suits below, and we are already drooling over Spider-UK suit:

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the official PlayStation blog, “One we’d love to highlight is the Resilient Suit, by famed Marvel illustrator Gabriele Dell’Otto. We loved bringing original suits to the game, starting with our Advanced Suit, and continuing with Adi Granov’s Velocity Suit, and this is another great one.”

But fans will also recognize the Spider-UK suit from the Spider-Verse, as well as the notable getup from Scarlet Spider II in the comics.

The first DLC is set to arrive on October 23rd, and you can see more about what’s to come in the video at the top of the article. The PlayStation team also added, “Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist can be purchased on PlayStation Store. If you want to save money, you can order the entire Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps series, which will get you Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist, as well as the two additional chapters releasing later this year.”

Are you excited for the new storyline and the new crimes to fight? Sound off on your thoughts on the PlayStation 4 exclusive in the comment section below! Haven’t checked out the new game yet? Marvel’s Spider-Man is available now on PS4 and you can check out our full review right here, as well as a small excerpt below, to find out why all the hype:

“Having played the game from start to finish, I can say that even the most hardcore comic book fans will have their expectations exceeded by Marvel’s Spider-Man‘s impossible scope and exhaustive fan service.”

Our own Matthew Hayes added, “You’ve been introduced to most of the villains you’ll encounter in Marvel’s Spider-Man, but believe me when I say that the best parts of this story definitely were not shown in the trailers. There are major shocks and surprises coming your way, and long-time Marvel fans have what will seem to be an endless trove of collectibles and secrets to mine.”