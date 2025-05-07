Disney Dreamlight Valley’s New Event Requires That Players Unlock Specific Characters First

A new event is live in Disney Dreamlight Valley starting today called Cheshire Chaos. While the game usually allows players a lot of freedom in how they tackle tasks, this one has some very specific guidelines. If players want to get the most out of the event, they’re going to have to make sure that they have unlocked a handful of characters. This isn’t just an arbitrary requirement; the Cheshire Chaos event has tasks that take place across various Realms, so if players haven’t unlocked the specific characters, it can’t play out the way it’s supposed to.

To participate in all of the Realm activities during the Cheshire Chaos event, players must have unlocked Woody and Buzz from the Toy Story Realm, Simba and Nala from the Lion King Realm, and Aladdin and Jasmine from the Agrabah Realm. Most of these characters have been in the game for a while now, so chances are pretty good that dedicated Disney Dreamlight Valley players will have unlocked all of them. However, Aladdin and Jasmine are significantly more recent, so if you haven’t gotten them to move into the Valley just yet, you might want to prioritize doing so! A trailer for the new event can be found below.

During the Cheshire Chaos event, players can expect to find Cheshire Cracks throughout the Valley’s biomes. One crack will spawn every 15 minutes in the game, with a maximum of five at a time. The cracks will look different from normal ones found in Disney Dreamlight Valley, as they’ll have a pink glow inspired by the Alice in Wonderland character. By digging them up, players will be able to unlock Memory Shards. Once those memories have been completed, players will unlock the first reward from the event.

The other three rewards will be unlocked by completing tasks in the various Realms. The first Realm requirement begins at the start of the event, but players will not be able to jump into the next two until May 11th and then May 15th. By completing all tasks between the Valley itself and those three Realms, players will be able to unlock four rewards in total. Interestingly enough, while players will have to unlock specific characters to get all of the rewards associated with this event, Alice and her Realm are not among the requirements, which should be good news for players that have yet to do so.

Following the Cheshire Chaos event, Disney Dreamlight Valley players will have another to look forward to in the near future. The Parks Fest event will be making a comeback at some point in the near future. A specific date range for the event has not been announced, but a recent leak suggests that it will take place from May 28th through June 17th.

Will you be taking part in this new Disney Dreamlight Valley event? Have you unlocked all of the required characters? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!