New Persona Rumor Is Bad News for Persona 6 Release Date

Persona fans who have been hoping to see Persona 6 announced relatively soon might have to keep on waiting, assuming a new rumor is accurate. Since the release of Persona 5 back in 2017, many have naturally wondered when Persona 6 would end up coming about. Instead, developer Atlus has gone on to release a multitude of different games that have included Persona 5 Royal, Persona 5 Strikers, Persona 3 Reload, and most recently, Metaphor: ReFantazio. Now, while it might have seemed like Persona 6 would naturally be next on tap, it doesn’t sound like this is the case after all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The rumor in question associated with Persona this week that has come about is tied to the reported remake of Persona 4. This remake’s existence has been floating around for a bit, so the fact that it might be real isn’t much of a surprise. What is a bit surprising, however, is that the new rumor states that Persona 4 Remake will be announced this coming month and will then release in the first half of 2026. This trajectory would make sense given that it’s similar to the reveal and launch that Atlus had with Persona 3 Reload, but it doesn’t bode well for the arrival of Persona 6.

In short, if Persona 4 Remake is set to launch in 2026, there’s a high probability that this would put Persona 6’s release date in 2027 or beyond. Persona 4 Remake (and P3 Reload, for that matter) have likely only been greenlit as a way to bide time for Atlus as it continues to work on P6. So while it might be exciting to see these classic Persona games remade, it suggests that Persona 6 still isn’t anywhere close to seeing the light of day.

Play video

Then again, there’s always the potential for Atlus to release multiple Persona games in a single calendar year in 2026. The studio did something similar in 2024 when it released both Persona 3 Reload and Metaphor: ReFantazio in a period of roughly ten months. While it would be far more surprising to see Atlus double up with Persona 4 Remake and Persona 6, there’s always the chance that something like this could happen.

For now, there’s still nothing we know about Persona 6 in an official capacity besides the simple confirmation that it’s in development. Atlus hasn’t shied away from Persona being its flagship series over the past few years, and this likely won’t be changing any time soon. If it wants to truly capitalize on the excitement surrounding Persona 6, though, it might be better served to show off something from the project before 2025 comes to a close.