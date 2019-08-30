Spider-Man PS4 Suit Morphs Stark and Scarlet Spider 2 Suits For Amazing Result

Back in July, I wrote an article about how Spider-Man PS4’s sequel should have a suit creator. The basic premise of the argument is that while Marvel’s Spider-Man has a ton of suit options for PlayStation players to rock, most of them we’ve seen for years now. They are cool, but after awhile I wanted something new and different.

“Don’t get me wrong, there’s nothing that’s going to top rocking the Raimi suit or any of the other classic suits Insomniac chooses to add, but at the same time, I never completely fell in love with any of the options,” reads a snippet from the opinion piece. “One of the great things Insomniac Games does is really make you feel like you’re Spider-Man while you swing around Manhattan and in-between New York skyscrapers. So, why not let me create my own suit like Spider-Man can and often does? That’s not to say there shouldn’t be pre-made suits in the game. Those should certainly be in there as well, but wouldn’t it be neat to also have the option to create your own, from the finer design touches to its colors?”

That said, another reason there should be a suit creator is because there’s some really talented designers out there who could probably create some incredible suits. For example, recently a Reddit user by the name of Mosheeno1 created their own suit by combining both the Stark Suit and the Scarlet Spider 2 suit. The result is incredible.

The chances of me creating a suit of this level are slim. I’m not that talented, but even if I can’t create a suit this cool, I can at least appreciate what suits other players created. Plus, more suits the better, right?

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available for PS4. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a PS5 port, but you’d assume one is in the pipeline.

“Marvel’s Spider-Man is the best superhero movie you can’t buy a ticket to see, and it’s one of the best open-world games of the generation,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “Insomniac Games has shown great audacity in its effort to craft a wholly original Spider-Man story, with its own timeline and set of origin stories. Having played the game from start to finish, I can say that even the most hardcore comic book fans will have their expectations exceeded by Marvel’s Spider-Man‘s impossible scope and exhaustive fan service.”