Marvel's Spider-Man PS4 Player Discovers Unreleased Spider-Cop Suit

A Marvel's Spider-Man PS4 player and modder has discovered an unreleased and unused skin in the game, and that skin is for none other than Spider-Cop. As you may remember, there were two suits in high demand after the release of Marvel's Spider-Man in 2018. One of these was the Sam Raimi suit, which was eventually added to the game as free DLC. The other suit was a Spider-Cop suit, which, for whatever reason, was never added. However, while fans of the PS4 game never got to enjoy the game as Spider-Cop, they apparently were pretty close to having their demands met.

Modder "jedijosh920" has shared a new YouTube video featuring an "unused" Spider-Cop suit that has apparently been sitting in the game's files. As you can see via the video below, the outfit is seemingly complete, which makes its unused status even stranger.

It's not only evident that Insomniac Games wanted to add the outfit, but it went through the trouble of creating the suit and adding it to the game in some capacity. Yet, there it sits in the games files, unused.

At the moment of publishing, neither Insomniac Games nor Sony have commented on this "leak," and it's unlikely either will. However, if either do, we will be sure to update this post with whatever relevant information is provided.

That said, because we have no comment from either party it's unclear why this skin is just sitting in the game's files, unreleased. It's possible it's being held for a PS5 version of the game. It's also possible Insomniac Games decided to sit on it to avoid any potential backlash. And it's also possible it simply didn't make the cut. Unfortunately, for now, all we can do is speculate.

Marvel's Spider-Man is available via the PS4 and the PS4 only. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of the game coming to PS5 or PC.

"Marvel's Spider-Man is the best superhero movie you can't buy a ticket to see, and it's one of the best open-world games of the generation," reads the opening of our official and glowing review of the game. "Insomniac Games has shown great audacity in its effort to craft a wholly original Spider-Man story, with its own timeline and set of origin stories. Having played the game from start to finish, I can say that even the most hardcore comic book fans will have their expectations exceeded by Marvel's Spider-Man's impossible scope and exhaustive fan service."