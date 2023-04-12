Marvel's Spider-Man Is Leaving PS Plus Soon

Marvel's Spider-Man is being removed from the PlayStation Plus catalog in May, PlayStation announced this week in its latest update on the state of the subscription service. This news comes as more than a bit of a surprise given that Marvel's Spider-Man is a first-party game developed by Insomniac Studios -- a developer which Sony also owns -- and is the lead-up to Marvel's Spider-Man 2 which is still set to come out later this year. Two other games will be joining Marvel's Spider-Man in its PlayStation Plus departure, but the lack of Marvel's Spider-Man stands out the most.

As usual, the announcement about games leaving PS Plus was tucked away at the bottom of the PlayStation Blog post regarding what's coming next month. There's a lot coming to the service soon including plenty of Bethesda games and other hits like Slay the Spire, but three games are leaving: Marvel's Spider-Man, Resident Evil, and NBA 2K Playgrounds 2.

"As part of our normal content refresh, Marvel's Spider-Man, Resident Evil, and NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 will be among some of the titles leaving the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog in May," PlayStation's PS Plus announcement said. "Members with Game Catalog benefits can still play by May 15."

And as one might've expected, people already have questions about this announcement: why are first-party games leaving PS Plus at all? A comparable oddity happened over on the other major subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, when it was announced that Quantum Break, an Xbox exclusive, would be leaving the catalog. That situation was remedied not long afterwards when it was confirmed that the game would actually be coming back to Xbox Game Pass at a later date, so people are already hoping the same will be true for Marvel's Spider-Man.

Others have held out hope that perhaps this game's departure means that the remastered version of Marvel's Spider-Man will instead be added to the service, though that'd make it only accessible to PS5 owners. Whatever the case is with this game, players still have Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to look forward to in the fall.