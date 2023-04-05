Longtime Xbox Game Pass Title Will Return After Removal

A longtime Xbox Game Pass game will return to the service in the future following its imminent removal. Xbox Game Pass is one of the best deals in gaming, if not the best deal period. For just $14.99/month, you get access to hundreds of games of all sizes. Some of these include some of the best games of all-time like Skyrim, smaller indies you may not have heard of, and popular co-op or online games like the Halo franchise. If you don't have a lot of money to spend on games, Xbox Game Pass lets you enjoy the very expensive hobby that is gaming without much compromise. It also guarantees that you can play every single Xbox exclusive on day one at no extra cost.

One of the Xbox exclusives that has been on Xbox Game Pass for years is Quantum Break, but it is leaving Xbox Game Pass. Many were puzzled by this news since all Xbox exclusives are on the service and that's one of the things people have always relied on with the service. Xbox marketing VP Aaron Greenberg confirmed that the game will return to Xbox Game Pass, however. The executive noted that it's only being removed for a brief period because of some expired licenses that they are currently working to renew. It's unclear when the game will return to Xbox Game Pass, but rest assured, Quantum Break will indeed return to the service. This should hopefully clear up any concerns of other exclusives being removed in the future.

Don’t worry Quantum Break will be coming back to Game Pass. It is being temporarily removed due to some licenses that expired that were in the process of being renewed. Will let you know as soon as it is back. — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) April 4, 2023

Quantum Break is a pretty interesting Xbox game for anyone who hasn't played it. It came at the time when Xbox was experimenting with its ideas for integrating its games with TV shows, so there's an entire Quantum Break TV series for you to watch within the game that helps expand the story. Unfortunately, it wasn't super successful, so it didn't go much further beyond that initial game.

