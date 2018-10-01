‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Spoiler-y Collectors Edition Statue Finally Revealed

You may recall that when Spider-Man released earlier this month, a lucky few were able to get their hands on a special collector’s edition of the game, which came with a number of goodies — including an unidentified collector’s statue. Well, thanks to our own Nick Valdez, we finally have a good idea of what this statue looks like. And we want it.

Valdez has posted a photo of the statue from the collector’s edition package, alongside the general cool-looking package, which you can see below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

probably won’t play until sometime next week but at least it’s in my hands! pic.twitter.com/Vma9gfpK5S — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) September 8, 2018

But BEFORE you make your way below and see the pictures for yourself, we should warn you that there are minor spoilers. In fact, if you open the box, according to our own Nick Valdez in the tweet below, there’s a chance that the story could be spoiled for you. So make sure you’re absolutely ready to see the statue before you continue to scroll down to the story below. Heed this warning well…

this came packed in with the art book and more games should go this extra mile lol pic.twitter.com/z6gHI9DuIl — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) September 8, 2018

So the statue appears to be Spidey, in his traditional red, white and blue costume, standing atop a number of parts taken from the Sinister Six. You can easily see parts of Scorpion, the Green Goblin, Rhino and others in the statue, indicating that these guys were no match for the mighty Spidey. You can see the photo in all its glory below.

the statue is neat pic.twitter.com/4VbYcVKlfk — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) September 8, 2018

Insomniac Games and Marvel Games really went all out on its design, but made it small and practical enough to sit comfortably on someone’s desk. And it’s almost like Spidey himself is keeping watch over things after saving New York, even though he’s probably better off swinging to his next destination. Kudos to the team for doing such a great job on this design.

But we can totally see why they wanted to warn about spoilers. This definitely lets you know who comes out on top with the battle between Spidey and the Sinister Six. But most of us have played the game enough by now to get to that point anyway. Good to see that there’s a physical trophy to reward you for your efforts (if you bought the Collector’s Edition, that is).

Spider-Man is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.