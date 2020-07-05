Marvel's Spider-Man 2099 Suit Gets an Epic Hot Toys Figure

For many fans, Marvel's Spider-Man is considered among the best comic book-inspired video games to ever be released. The action-adventure game allows fans to embody the titular wall-crawler, and to unlock a wide array of different suits and costumes as they play the game. One of the game's most striking costumes might be Spider-Man 2099's black suit -- and it looks like fans will soon get a chance to show their appreciation for that garb in a whole new way. Hot Toys recently debuted their 1/6th scale Spider-Man (Spider-man 2099 Black Suit) figure, which brings to life Miguel O'Hara's costume in impressive detail. The figure is part of Hot Toys' exclusives for the 2020 Toy Fair.

For the uninitiated, Miguel O'Hara suits up as Spider-Man in an alternate future, who accidentally rewrites his DNA with a spider's genetic code after studying the records of the original Spider-Man. Miguel made his cinematic debut in the post-credits scene for 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, in which he was voiced by Oscar Isaac.

You can check out the official description for the figure below!

"In the action-packed video game Marvel’s Spider-Man, fans are able to see their webslinger in action with the Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit, which associates with Low Gravity suit power that enables stunning aerial performance.

Captures iconic features of the futuristic gear, Hot Toys is excited to introduce the latest 1/6th scale Spider-Man (Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit) collectible figure from Marvel’s Spider-Man as this year’s Toy Fair Exclusive collection, available only in selected markets!

The highly-detailed figure includes a newly crafted masked head sculpt; a fully poseable specialized body; finely tailored Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit that takes on a more metallic blue appearance, highlighted with a skull-like Spider design on chest, spikes on arms, and red accents around eyes; matching interchangeable hands with finger talons; assorted spider-web effect accessories; and a dynamic figure stand to recreate signature poses.

Swing around Manhattan with this amazing Spider-Man (Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit) figure today!"

Keep scrolling to check out Hot Toys' Spider-Man 2099 figure, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!