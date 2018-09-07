‘Marvel’s Spider-Man:’ Every Suit in the Game

Marvel’s Spider-Man is here, and as you guys dive deeper into the game, you’re going to find that there is a ton of stuff to unlock. From collectible backpacks stuffed with Easter eggs, to Marvel universe landmarks, to secret characters who offer secret challenges… there’s a lot to discover, and it’s all worth discovering.

The more you uncover, the more materials you’ll collect, and these materials are used to craft new suits! There are 27 suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man for you to unlock, and every single one of them is going to make some fan, somewhere, smile ear-to-ear. There may be a few duds here and there, but for the most part, we enjoyed swinging around NYC in all of these costumes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s a breakdown of every costume in the game, along with their respective suit powers!

Advanced Suit

This is the suit that you’re all familiar with. The “advanced suit” is Spider-Man‘s flashy new suit designed by his mentor, who you’ll meet very early in the game. We’ve seen it a thousand times in the trailers, but it truly has become iconic in its own right. Its suit power is Battle Focus, which slowly builds your focus meter over time.

Class Suit (Damaged):

This one is more for the drama queens. The damaged Classic Suit doesn’t have a suit power of its own, and it doesn’t exactly make you look like a seasoned super-hero who knows what he’s doing. It does have its own kind of tattered charm, though, and will be a great suit for taking some creative pictures in photo mode!

Classic Suit (Repaired)

That’s more like it! For those of us who grew up watching Spider-Man cartoons and playing the classic Spider-Man games, this is the suit that we know and love. I spent a good chunk of the game wearing this bad boy, and it never got old. This will pull on those heart-strings, and the Web-Blossom suit power is great in a punch, webbing up all of the enemies around you and rendering them temporarily incapacitated.

Noir Suit:

For those of you who love stealth, Marvel’s Spider-Man features some excellent stealth missions, and this suit will make you feel like the ultimate spider-spy. The Sound of Silence suit power will prevent enemies from calling for backup when alerted, so even if you have to make some noise and crack a few skulls during a stealth mission, you won’t have to worry about waking up the whole house.

Scarlet Spider Suit

The Scarlet Spider suit quickly became my favorite suit in the game. There’s something so practical and timeless about it. It looks really cool without getting over-the-top or cheesy. It also has a great suit power. The Holo Decoy power does exactly what you’d think it does. Multiple holographic Spideys will appear and distract enemies while you take them out one-by-one, and it will save your life when getting pummeled by a big mob.

Spider-Armor MK II Suit

Here’s is another one for those stealth-lovers. This is one of the sleekest and darkest suits you’ll unlock in the entire game, and I have to admit that I felt like a total anti-hero while swinging around in this thing at night time. This one boasts another aptly-named suit power: Bullet-Proof. Activate this power, and for a short time you’ll be immune to all incoming bullet damage.

Secret War Suit

The Secret War suit packs a secret suit power that I actually kept equipped for the majority of my playthrough. The Arms Race power will send out a shock wave in all directions, which basically disables all enemy movement and weapons for a few seconds. This thing is the ultimate breath of air when you’re surrounded by foes, and it saved my life several times.

Stark Suit:

Fans of Spider-Man: Homecoming will recognize this one right away. This will be a favorite for all Marvel-loving movie-goers, and is a hi-tech design that doesn’t shove too much heavy metal or armor plating in your face. The Spider-Bro power will summon a super helpful little attack droid to hover around and take out (or distract) enemies for you. Tony Stark would be really proud of this one.

Negative Suit

Another personal favorite, and probably the favorite suit of in-game antagonist Martin Li, AKA Mister Negative. This flashy black-and-white ensemble actually freaking glows in the dark, so make sure you put this on when swinging around the city at night time, and enjoy the soft glow that it gives off on surrounding walls and objects. The Negative Shockwave power sends out a powerful blast of energy in all directions, sending enemies flying, and damaging them.

Electrically Insulated Suit:

We’d give you one guess as to what this suit power does for Spider-Man, but you’d actually probably be wrong! The Electrically Insulated suit will not protect you from all electric attacks. Instead, this baby will charge up your fists and add an electrifying element to all attacks for a short time. If enemies are standing close to each other, this can very quickly disable an entire group of foes while you keep swinging.

Spider-Punk Suit

Here we have one of the first extra suits that Insomniac Games shared with the world, and it’s still a fan-favorite. The Spider-Punk suit recalls one of the most whimsical Spider-Man comic arcs, and we love seeing a superhero kick ass wearing chucks. The Rock Out suit power will have Spider-Man strum some extremely gnarly power-chords, sending out shockwaves in all directions that send foes flying.

Wrestler Suit:

Another suit for those who just love the goofier side of Spider-Man lore, the wrestler suit doesn’t exactly look that great comparatively, but it does come with a nifty suit power. After triggering King of the Ring, you’ll be able to hold triangle to web-throw enemies, which you can normally only do after webbing them up with your web shooters. This is a great way to throw enemies off of roofs.

Fear Itself Suit

The Fear Itself suit can turn Spider-Man into an absolute monster once fists start flying. When you activate the Quad Damage suit power, Spider-Man will temporarily deal four times his usual damage output, which means that a single basic combo should be all you need to take out even larger brute enemies.

Stealth Big Time Suit:

Another personal favorite of mine, the Stealth “Big Time” Suit also emits a soft green glow that you’ll see reflected off of surfaces at night time. It also looks great during the day because it’s one of the more subtle, detailed suits with great texturing. It shines in cutscenes. The Blur Projector suit power will make you much harder to detect during stealth missions, so don’t forget to activate it moving through close quarters around enemies you need to sneak past and web up.

Spider-Armor MK III Suit

Is that Red Hood?! The Spider-Armor MK III suit is definitely one of the coolest-looking suits in the game, and while it looks kind of silly swinging arou through the air against the backdrop of New York City, wearing this suit into late-game fights with heavily-armored enemies is a riot. The Titanium Alloy Plates will temporarily reflect all enemy gunfire back at the shooters.

Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit:

This one is a little too over the top for me, but no doubt some of you are going to love it for that very reason. The Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit looks like something, well, out of the future, and its suit power is great for those of you who like to stay airborne. Activating low gravity will make you fall much slower, jump much higher, and can also help you nail some challenges that require you to land large aerial combos.

Iron Spider Suit

Another one for the Marvel-loving movie-goers! The Iron Spider is an iconic suit all around, but this version specifically fans will recognize from Avengers Infinity War. I don’t particularly care for all of the bells and whistles, but what I do love is the Iron Arms suit power, which springs incredibly frightening mechanical arms (you know the ones) from Spidey’s back for a short time, enabling him to pull off some crazy attacks.

Velocity Suit:

The Velocity Suit is another suit that Insomniac Games was proud to reveal during San Diego Comic Con, and it’s one of the cooler futuristic suits in the game. No big, crazy spikes, hooks, or angles, just pure aerodynamic goodness. The Blitz suit power will allow you to sprint really fast; so fast that your momentum can actually knock enemies down as you collide.

Spider-Armor MK IV

This one is nice and straight-forward. It’s just a shiny metal Spider-Man, and the Defense Shield suit power will render you invulnerable for a short period of time, giving you a few moments to catch your breath, heal, and get back into a fight when you’re starting to feel the pressure. It also looks great swinging around the city; like something Spider-Man might actually wear.

Spirit Spider

This is the first suit I unlocked that made me stop, stare, and think “they’re really going to go all out with these, aren’t they?” The Spirit Spider suit evokes a Spider-Man arc where we remember seeing Spider-Man act in not-so-heroic ways, luring Spider-Men from multiple dimensions into his world, and absorbing their powers so he could get stronger. The Spirit Fire suit power will surround you with a ghostly fire that burns and damages all enemies you attack.

Spider-Man 2099 White Suit

This is a brighter variation of the Spider-Man 2099 suit that we’ve already scene, and this one actually looks a little better while swinging around New York City. The white and red blend in well with New York’s changing trees and fall colors, and the Concussion Strike suit power will send enemies flying as you hit them. This is a great way to clear out some of those rooftop fights really quickly.

Vintage Comic Book Suit

This is probably my favorite suit in the game. The shading is done perfectly, and really does bring back the classic comic book era Spider-Man. You guys have to see this one in action to believe it. There’s something so surreal, and so funny about going into combat wearing this suit, against very lifelike enemies. The Quips suit power literally does nothing but insult your enemies with a witty one-liner, and we can’t tell you how happy it makes us ever single time.

Last Stand Suit

I don’t know why, but this suit gives me serious Brad-Pitt-in-Fight-Club vibes. This just looks like a club or fancy restaurant bouncer that you would not want to mess with, and he has a suit power to match. The Unrelenting Fury suit power makes every single one of your attacks unblockable, even against enemies who are holding shields. It’s really empowering!

Undies Suit:

This suit is the opposite of empowering. Or maybe for you, this is the ultimate Spidey suit! There’s not much to be said for this one, as there’s actually not much to the suit. It’s just Peter Parker in his underwear and a mask. You’ll have to complete every single activity and mission on the NYC map before you unlock this bad boy, so you’ll want to start clearing out those missions and crimes as soon as possible! The equalizer suit power makes everyone, including you, vulnerable to a one-hit KO.

Homemade Suit

It’s kind of funny, and little anti-climactic, but a few of these late-game suits that you unlock are some of the least impressive of the bunch, visually. These are more like Easter eggs for the true Spider-Man fans out there, and the Homemade Suit is… charming, if nothing else. As you might imagine, since this suit was made by a teenage Peter Parker before he turned into a great inventor, it lacks any suit powers. Enjoy that.

Dark Suit:

The ultimate dark suit! This bad boy comes at a price. You’re going to have to track down Black Cat and all of the call-signs she’s left you scattered around New York City before you get the opportunity to unlock this suit, and their relationship will lead into the first bit of DLC, “The Heist,” which we’re expecting to drop next month. Trust us, this is one side-quest chain that you won’t want to ignore. This suit doesn’t come with any suit powers, but by the time you unlock it you will have multiple stealth-oriented powers to equip.

??? Mystery Suit

The last suit we’re going to let you discover for yourselves! At the end of the game you’re going to come across a suit that is used for a very special purpose, and you’re going to need it to fight a very special boss. We don’t want to reveal who that boss is in this slideshow, but there are plenty of spoilers out there if you want to find out.

We recommend you wait. This is an incredible game with many surprises that are, well, worth the surprise! Sony, Marvel, and especially Insomniac Games deserve so much credit for crafting their own unique Spider-Man story, and we hope that you guys will love it as much as we did.

Which costume was your favorite, and why? Let us know in the comments below!