Marvel’s Wolverine Leak Sheds Light on Release Date

A new leak from PlayStation has provided further information on the release date of Marvel’s Wolverine. Upon its reemergence this past year, developer Insomniac Games revealed that its long-awaited Molverine project would finally be arriving in Fall 2026. Since that announcement, though, additional details on Wolverine and its launch date have yet to come about. Now, for those looking to gain further insight on when the biggest PS5 exclusive of the year will drop, we now seem to know.

Spotted on the Latin PlayStation Store (via Reddit), the game’s description said that Marvel’s Wolverine would launch in the third quarter of 2026. This would put the game’s release date at some point between July and September. Considering that PlayStation previously said Wolverine would arrive in Fall, this all but guarantees that a release in September would happen. This description has since been altered, so it’s hard to know if it was accurate or merely accidental, but if it is true, this would provide us our best idea so far on when Wolverine will finally come to PS5.

Generally speaking, Marvel’s Wolverine releasing in September would make a lot of sense. For starters, Insomniac has released games in this window before, most notably with the original Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4. To see that the launch of Wolverine would be happening in the same window would make sense, especially given how well Spider-Man did commercially by releasing in September.

In addition, PlayStation surely wants to avoid releasing Marvel’s Wolverine too close to Grand Theft Auto VI, which is due out in November. While Wolverine will certainly be a big game in its own right, GTA VI is going to be monstrous and will likely diminish the sales of every other game that will release in proximity to it. As such, Wolverine becoming available in September would allow PlayStation to safely steer clear of the next major title from acclaimed studio Rockstar Games.

For now, all we continue to know with certainty is that Marvel’s Wolverine will release later this year and will be exclusive to PS5. With a new State of Play from PlayStation taking place in the coming days, we might see more of Wolverine in action quite soon.

