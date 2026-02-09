PS5 Pro No Longer Supports Major Capcom Game

The PS5 Pro no longer supports a major Capcom game, and one of the best survival-horror games available on the PlayStation 5. This is not the first game ever to remove PS5 Pro support, but it is incredibly rare, and in the past, it has been because the PS5 Pro version was fundamentally broken and needed to be fixed. This does not appear to be the case here, though; rather, this appears to be the product of a mistake. If this is the case, then the problem should be solved soon with a future update.

To be clear, the Capcom game in question still runs on the PS5 Pro, like every PS5 game. What has happened is that its PS5 Pro enhancements have been removed. To this end, those on PS5 Pro playing Resident Evil Village, you may want to wait until the next update because the most recent update removed said enhancements, making the game the same as it is on PS5. Meanwhile, the unlocked FPS option is also now gone.

Capcom Responds to PS5 Pro Issue

While PS5 Pro enhancements were removed with the February 2 update, PS5 Pro users only began to notice over the last 24 to 48 hours. Consquently, in the last 24 hours, Capcom has been alerted to the problem, acknowledged it, and says it is working on a solution. Right now, though, there is no timeline for a fix.

As noted above, PS5 Pro enhancements have been removed from games in the past, on rare occasions, due to technical issues. This is the first time we’ve seen them accidentally removed with an update, though.

Bad Timing for PS5 Pro Users

This is awful timing for PS5 Pro users because Resident Evil Village’s successor, Resident Evil Requiem, is out later this month. Anyone on PS5 Pro hoping to play through Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village this month, leading into this release are now going to have to settle for an inferior version of the latter. To this end, it remains to be seen if this problem will be fixed before Resident Evil Requiem releases on February 27. Presumably, this is a pretty easy fix, but it’s unclear if Capcom is going to push an update for this and this alone, rather than wait to lump it in with a future update, as releasing updates is not free. What PS5 Pro users can look forward to, though, is Resident Evil Requiem supporting the premium Sony console right out of the box with exclusive enhancements.

