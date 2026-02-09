New PlayStation State of Play Announced (And It’s the Longest One Ever)

PlayStation has announced that its first State of Play broadcast of 2026 will be taking place in just a few short days. In recent weeks, credible rumors and reports have indicated that PlayStation would soon be holding a new State of Play that would shed light on many upcoming PS5 games releasing this year. Now, we know that those previous reports were indeed accurate as PlayStation fans now have a lot to look forward to later this week.

Detailed on the PlayStation Blog, this new State of Play was revealed to be happening on Thursday, February 12th. The event is going to start at 5pm ET/2pm PT and will feature “eye-catching third-party and indie games headed to PS5, along with the latest from teams at PlayStation Studios.” Further information on what games would be highlighted wasn’t shared, but PlayStation did say that this showcase will last over 60 minutes in total, which makes this the longest State of Play in history.

PlayStation Has a LOT to Share

For this State of Play to last over an hour tells us that PlayStation has a ton that it’s going to share on Thursday. Some of the biggest games that PlayStation has in the works this year include Marvel’s Wolverine, Marathon, and Saros, all of which seem very likely to appear. Other exclusives like Phantom Blade Zero and the Legends add-on for Ghost of Yotei are also good bets to show up, too.

If this State of Play is going to last this long, though, there will likely be some big surprises as well. Over the past year, there have been plenty of rumors suggesting that a new spin-off in the God of War series is in the works and could be announced soon. We also still don’t know what PlayStation developers like Bluepoint, Media Molecule, and Bend Studio are working on at the moment, which means that there is potential for any of them to make a big announcement.

For now, this is simply speculation as none of these projects or studios are guaranteed to appear at this State of Play. To stay in the loop with everything that will come from the broadcast when it happens later this week, be sure to continue following our coverage here on ComicBook.

