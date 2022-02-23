BioWare Shares Official Update on Mass Effect 4 and Dragon Age 4

BioWare has shared official updates on Dragon Age 4 and Mass Effect 4 (sometimes referred to as Mass Effect 5). Unfortunately, the updates aren’t very consequential for fans of either series, but especially Mass Effect fans. The update comes from BioWare boss Gary McKay, who reveals that Dragon Age 4 is in the heart of production after years and years of struggling in pre-production. According to McKay, the development of the game is going well, and fans should start hearing more about the game in the not-so-distant feature. However, in addition to dishing out this news, McKay also reveals that Christian Dailey, an executive producer at BioWare who was working on the game, has left.

“For the next Dragon Age, we are right in the middle of Production, which is a great feeling,” said McKay. “Our blueprint was completed last year, so we’re now focused on building out our vision: creating amazing environments, deep characters, strong gameplay, impactful writing, emotional cinematics – and much more. The blueprint for the game is well understood and the team is focused.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

McKay’s update on Dragon Age 4 continues:

“As we continue our journey, we wanted to wish Christian Dailey a heartfelt farewell from BioWare. Christian started with us back in 2018 and has been a big influence on our games and leadership team, most recently as Executive Producer over Dragon Age’s development. The games industry is ever-changing though and sometimes folks want to go and try new things – we understand, but we will miss him as a friend and as a colleague. A strong leadership team of industry and Dragon Age veterans is in place to carry us through Production and beyond. The game’s Production Director is Mac Walters, who recently led the development for Mass Effect Legendary Edition and has an 18-year history with BioWare. Corrine Busche, who has been leading the design direction for Dragon Age, is our Game Director. She has a wealth of experience, including 15 years at EA, and a passion for the franchise. Benoit Houle is the Director of Product Development, and he brings an in-depth understanding of the franchise thanks to having worked on every single Dragon Age game – starting over 16 years ago on Dragon Age: Origins. I will also be working more closely with the Dragon Age team as they go through production while continuing to guide the studio. Later this year, you will start to hear more from the Dragon Age team in the form of blogs and social content. As we move through development we’ll also be in regular communication with players who sit on our community council. As passionate fans like you, we take their feedback seriously. We are also listening to all of you as you share your thoughts and experiences, so keep talking to us!”

McKay concluded the studio update by talking about the next Mass Effect game. The update is vague, but if you read between the lines, it sounds like the game is very far away.

“And of course, we’re also working on the next Mass Effect. The team, led by Mike Gamble, is made up of a team of veteran developers as well as some new, really talented people. They are all actively prototyping new ideas and experiences. AAA next-gen games take a long time to make – and we know our fans may want them sooner. But our Number One priority needs to be quality, and that simply takes time to get it right.”

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no explicit commitment to showing any more of either game this year, however, from our understanding, more Dragon Age will be shown later this year.