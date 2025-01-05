Mass Effect 5 Director Teases Return of One of the Franchise’s Most Popular Features

The director of the next Mass Effect game, which fans are currently dubbing Mass Effect 5, has teased whether or not one of the franchise’s most popular features will return. Considering the disappointment of Mass Effect: Andromeda, many fans of the sci-fi RPG series are hoping that developer BioWare will look more to the roots of the original trilogy when it comes to crafting its new Mass Effect title. To that end, some have been debating about the return of the Paragon and Renegade morality system, which was a major pillar of the Mass Effect trilogy. And while it’s not yet known if this system will come back in Mass Effect 5, the game’s director has now spoken about the possibility.

In a series of interactions on X, BioWare’s Michael Gamble opened up about his own thoughts on the Paragon/Renegade system in the older Mass Effect games. Gamble acknowledged that the vast majority of players opted to choose the Paragon options when presented with a choice in the trilogy, but he still believes that it was important for Renegade decisions to be given to players.

“Yes, it’s true that more people played Paragon,” Gamble said. “But, it would have been meaningless if Renegade had not existed. The ability to choose is stronger than the number of people playing any option, in my opinion.”

In response to this, some Mass Effect fans believed that Gamble’s defense of the Paragon and Renegade system meant that he would be incorporating it into Mass Effect 5. Gamble then stressed that this hasn’t been confirmed just yet and fans will instead have to “wait and see” if it appears in Mass Effect 5. So while there’s not a definitive answer on whether or not ME5 will feature a morality component, the fact that Gamble isn’t outright shooting it down is a good sign for those who want ti see it included.

For now, there’s virtually nothing that we know about Mass Effect 5 and it’s likely that this won’t change any time soon. With BioWare having just released Dragon Age: The Veilguard near the end of 2024, the studio’s focus is now only fully shifting to Mass Effect 5. As such, we surely won’t have any major news on the game for many more months or years as its release is still very far off.