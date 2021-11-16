Mass Effect 5 Director Teases Secret Reveal

One of the directors at BioWare who is working on Mass Effect 5 has teased that a new secret related to the game might be revealed in the near future. While this reveal in question is conditional on whether or not fans of the franchise can win an ongoing contest, it seems like one of our first major nuggets of info related to the mysterious title could be coming about soon enough.

In a message on Twitter this afternoon, BioWare’s Michael Gamble told fans that if the new Mass Effect game ends up winning the award for Favorite Moment of 2020 at The Game Awards, he’ll reward them with some new details about the project. “We enjoyed this moment,” Gamble said of the initial reveal for Mass Effect 5 which took place last year at The Game Awards. “If we win this, I’ll reveal one thing about the trailer that we haven’t so far.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/GambleMike/status/1460671326562111492

Since making this announcement, Gamble hasn’t gone on to tease anything more about what he could be referring to specifically. Based on the wording of his tweet, though, it seems like he’ll be pointing something out to fans from the teaser trailer of Mass Effect 5. And while hardcore fans of the Mass Effect series have surely poured over that trailer countless times, it sounds like Gamble may know something about it that they haven’t picked up on just yet.

At this point in time, essentially everything surrounding Mass Effect 5 remains unknown. This is partially because BioWare itself is instead more focused on releasing Dragon Age 4 at this point in time. Whenever DA4 releases, it stands to reason that the fifth mainline Mass Effect game will then become the studio’s primary focus, and as such, we’ll start to hear a lot more about it.

If you’re someone who wants this promise from Gamble to end up coming to fruition, you can currently head to The Game Awards’ website right here to vote on the category. We’ll then know on Thursday, December 9, whether or not BioWare and Mass Effect end up taking home the award once the event takes place.