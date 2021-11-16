The Game Awards 2021 Reveals Full List of Nominees

The 2021 edition of The Game Awards is set to take place in only a few short weeks. Prior to that time, host and producer Geoff Keighley today held a live stream to reveal which titles would be up in contention for the show’s many accolades when it transpires. In doing so, the six games that are up for the biggest honor at The Game Awards, Game of the Year, were also announced today.

When it comes to Game of the Year specifically, the titles that will be competing for the biggest accolade at The Game Awards include Deathloop, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Resident Evil Village. In general, these games are some of the most critically-acclaimed of the year, so it’s not surprising to see them featured here. As expected, though, some fans were put off by some of the omissions that didn’t make the Game of the Year lineup. Notably, titles such as Returnal and Forza Horizon 5 were two games that many felt deserved to be competing for GOTY. That being said, each game did get nominated for other awards at the show.

https://twitter.com/thegameawards/status/1460663029301854209

When breaking the full list of nominees down by publisher, Xbox Game Studios was actually the big winner this year. Between its many titles published both by Xbox and Bethesda, the company accrued 20 total nominations this year. PlayStation Studios wasn’t far behind with 11 nominations of its own. Meanwhile, Electronic Arts and Square Enix snagged 10 nominations while Capcom and Nintendo brought in 7 for themselves.

As a whole, The Game Awards is set to take place this year on Thursday, December 9. Per usual, in addition to announcing the winners of these many categories, the event will also feature a number of new announcements related to titles that will be launching in the future. If you’d like to vote on the awards for this year’s show prior to it taking place, you can do so by clicking right here.

