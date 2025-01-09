Mass Effect Has Special Garrus Content Players Didn’t Know About

Mass Effect fans have long debated who the best girl is. The sophisticated Mass Effect fan agrees it’s between Liara or Tali. Maybe Miranda. Maybe. Ashley, Jack, Traynor, Samara, or anyone else — especially Mass Effect: Andromeda characters — are, of course, unacceptable answers. Very unacceptable. What there isn’t a lot of debate about is who the best bro is. Everyone acknowledges that Garrus is the best male or female companion in the series, and it’s not even close. Garrus is a standout in a cast full of standout characters, loved by all. Despite this, there’s some easy-to-miss content in the first Mass Effect game involving Garrus that many Mass Effect fans are only now discovering thanks to the Mass Effect: Legendary Edition.

Over on the Mass Effect Reddit page, one of the top posts is a post revealing that you can find a Nihlus’ armor set for Garrus to wear in the first Mass Effect game. The Mass Effect fan who shared the armor reveal noted they didn’t know it existed, only discovering it this new playthrough, their third of the game. Of course, the comments reveal some Mass Effect fans already knew about this because it is indeed not a brand new discovery. However, there are plenty of comments from other Mass Effect fans who didn’t know about this armor set either, and this is because it is a random drop.

To this end, if many hardcore Mass Effect fans didn’t know about this armor set for Garrus, then it is safe to assume many more casual fans of the BioWare RPG series — who have played the game less — likely also don’t know about this bit of content.

“Wait, you can actually get it in the game,” reads one of the top comments. “Yeah this armor and Tali’s Colossus [armor] I think it’s called are probably my favorites The red and black is just super stylish,” adds another top comment.

Those interested in obtaining this armor for Garrus during their Mass Effect 1 playthrough will need to grind and hope it drops because it is a completely random and uncommon drop. Those that pursue this grind should make sure they obtain the “Serrice Council License” for your requisition officer, which will allow you to save and load in your garage until it pops up in his inventory.

