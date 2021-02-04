Mass Effect Legendary Edition Project Director Would "Love" Nintendo Switch Version

✖

Earlier this week, BioWare revealed new information on Mass Effect Legendary Edition for current-gen consoles, but Nintendo Switch fans might be feeling a bit left out, as the compilation has not been announced for the platform. While that's certainly unfortunate, it seems that BioWare is not ready to rule out the possibility of a port. In a new interview with Eurogamer, project director Mac Walters was asked about whether or not the game might see release on Nintendo's handheld hybrid. Walters did not commit to the prospect, but left the door open for a possible version somewhere down the line.

"Personally, I'd love it," Walters told Eurogamer. "But ultimately, I think we had a path set and it was like, let's finish that, then let's see sort of where we're at."

This might not be the exact response Nintendo fans would like to see, but the answer certainly bodes well. If fan support is strong enough, a port seems like a definite possibility following the release of the currently announced versions. The Mass Effect series has never had a strong presence on Nintendo hardware, so it's not surprising that other platforms would be a bigger priority for BioWare. Mass Effect 3: Special Edition released on the Wii U during the console's launch window, but that game represents the lone entry on a Nintendo system.

Of course, given that absence on Nintendo platforms, a Switch version of Mass Effect Legendary Edition would make a lot of sense! Mass Effect Legendary Edition contains the first three games in the series in a remastered format. The compilation would finally give the Nintendo faithful a chance to experience all that the series has to offer, unlike the previous Wii U game, which offered a sequel to two games that had never appeared on the company's hardware! Of course, longtime fans of the series might not mind a Switch version either. The console's portability would likely appeal to a lot of people!

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is set to release May 14th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all our previous coverage of the compilation right here.

Would you like to see Mass Effect Legendary Edition release on Nintendo Switch? What platform do you plan on purchasing the game on? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!