New Mass Effect 4 Teaser Trailer and Poster Revealed

BioWare has released a new teaser trailer and poster for its next Mass Effect game, which many fans are simply calling Mass Effect 4 for the time being. Earlier today, BioWare began dropping a number of hints in association with Mass Effect 4. Over the course of the day, those teases eventually culminated in an entire new trailer for the title that gives eager fans a look at where the title will be heading.

In total, this new teaser for Mass Effect 4 is only about 30 seconds long and centers around a faceless figure. The trailer begins with the camera panning up this character's body as they walk down a dark corridor. The camera then lands on their face showing that they're wearing a helmet and accompanying N7 cloak. They then pull out a pistol and turn away from the camera before walking through an opening as the screen goes black.

You can watch this full teaser trailer for Mass Effect 4 below:

For now, this is only the second such teaser that Mass Effect 4 has received since first being announced at the end of 2020. Unlike the previous trailer, though, this new teaser is a bit more of a tone piece that doesn't feature as many callbacks to previous Mass Effect titles. In an accompanying tweet, BioWare also gave fans a more in-depth look at the character portrayed in this trailer thanks to a new poster for the game.

Perhaps the most notable thing about this trailer's release is that Mass Effect project director Michael Gamble went on to confirm that the footage seen in the video is in-engine. This means that what is being shown is largely emblematic of what Mass Effect 4 should look like when it does release in the future. For the time being, though, BioWare and EA haven't announced a launch window of any sort for the next Mass Effect title, which means that it's arrival is still very far away. In the near term, though, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf will end up being BioWare's next release and has a chance to launch this coming year in 2024.