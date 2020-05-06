Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered Reportedly Real and Releasing Soon

✖

It's finally happening. According to a new report, not only is Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered in development, but it's apparently releasing quite soon. During its recent earnings call with investors, Electronic Arts noted that it has one "EA HD title" releasing this fiscal year. In other words, releasing before the end of March 2021. Unfortunately, EA didn't disclose any further details about this mystery project, but a new report may have just spilled the beans for it.

According to Games Beat journalist Jeff Grub, considered a reputable source by many, this "EA HD title" is the Mass Effect Trilogy remastered, a bundle of remasters gamers have been asking for en masse for years.

Grub doesn't divulge any further details, but he does tease that the product game will come to Nintendo Switch, but not in time for launch. It will presumably be only available on PS4 and Xbox One at launch, as well as maybe PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Of course, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official, and everything here is subject to change. However, it does loosely line up with what I've heard here and there through the grapevine, and it makes sense. Mass Effect is a big franchise in need of some goodwill after Mass Effect Andromeda, and the same applies to EA, a company just now starting to recover from consecutive fumbles and PR messes.

In the past, EA said it had little interest in remastering old games, but it seems this hard stance has changed. That said, what's more pertinent here is that there's a good chance the trilogy is being brought back not just to generate some goodwill for the company, but because a new Mass Effect game is going to follow Dragon Age 4.

At the moment of publishing, neither EA or BioWare have commented on this latest leak, and they likely won't. The former has a policy of not commenting on reports of this nature. However, if everything here is accurate, then an official announcement should be coming sooner rather than later. After all, March 2021 is less than a year away.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.