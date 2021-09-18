Masters of the Universe Board Game Reveals Epic She-Ra Expansion

CMON’s Masters of the Universe: Clash For Eternia has blazed past its initial Kickstarter goal, and has already opened up several new stretch goals. CMON isn’t done expanding the game though, and during Gen Con, they revealed another epic expansion. This time around the star of the show is She-Ra, and fans have a lot to look forward to in She-Ra and the Great Rebellion expansion, which comes with two different miniatures of She-Ra, a host of key allies, new cards, tokens, and a Kickstarter exclusive figure for Kowl, the Know-It-Owl, and honestly, it’s probably worth it just for Kowl.

As you can see in the image below, you get a standard She-Ra mini and one that is mounted on Swiftwind (and by this miniature is awesome looking). You also get miniatures of Perfuma, Flutterina, Mermista, Bow, Glimmer, Frosta, and several Bright Moon Archer minis that come in two different varieties. All of the miniatures are super detailed, though Flutterina stands out because of her impressive wings while Mermista stands out thanks to her mermaid tail and all the detailing in the sculpt.

The She-Ra expansion is an add-on expansion for $50, and you can check out the image of everything it contains above. You can also check out the official description below.

“She-Ra and the Great Rebellion brings the Princesses of Power to the fray! As He-Man and the Masters of the Universe continue to battle Skeletor and his evil forces, they will need aid from the Princesses of Power to turn the tide of war. Channeling the combined Power of the Universe and the Wisdom of the Elders of Eternia, She-Ra responds to her brother’s call. For the Honor of Grayskull!”

The She-Ra and the Great Rebellion expansion comes with:

1 She-Ra Model

1 She-Ra on Swiftwind Model

1 Perfuma Model

1 Flutterina Model

1 Mermista Model

1 Bow Model

1 Glimmer Model

1 Frosta Model

8 Bright Moon Archer Models (in 2 sculpts)

9 She-Ra Game cards

8 Perfuma Game cards

8 Flutterina Game cards

8 Mermista Game cards

8 Bow Game cards

8 Glimmer Game cards

8 Frosta Game cards

8 HP Tokens

6 Ice Wall Tokens

You can check out even more images of the miniatures up-close right here, and you can back the campaign here.

What do you think of the She-Ra expansion? Let us know in the comments