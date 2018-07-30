McFarlane Toys Announces Line of ‘Fortnite’ Figures and Collectibles

This afternoon McFarlane Toys announced that it will be producing a new line of premium collectible figures, resin statues, and “related accessories” inspired by Fortnite. With so many outfits and skins revealed for the various competitive seasons, each season with its fan favorites, we have no doubt that McFarlane Toys will have more than enough designs to choose from. You can check out the prototype for the “Cuddle Team Leader” figure in the promotional image below:

Given the absurd popularity of most of these premium skins and even many of the game’s weapons, we wouldn’t be surprised if McFarlane kept cranking these collectibles out for years to come. According to their CEO, this was a no-brainer:

“The Fortnite brand has taken on global status and continues to grow each day. The game, with its sense of skill and irreverent fun, now has hundreds of character options to choose from, which is a tremendous blueprint for making any successful toy and action figure line,” said Todd McFarlane, CEO and Founder of McFarlane Toys.

“The developer’s art team at Epic Games wants to bring that same attitude into the creation of their toys, and everyone here at McFarlane Toys will be doing all we can to bring Fortnite fans the very best products. With such a deep and visually interesting library to choose from, I have no doubt that we will be able to showcase both current and classic looks from the Fortnite franchise. After talking with some of the top creators at Epic Games, I’m delighted they are as stoked about our partnership to make cool toys as we are!”

EPIC has done an incredible job expanding and protecting this brand over the past year, so you can expect them to be McFarlane’s biggest critics. Thankfully it sounds like they’ve seen the goods and given their seal of approval.

“We’ve been fans of Todd and McFarlane Toys for years and years,” said EPIC Games Creative Director Donald Mustard, “and it’s been a dream come true to have an opportunity to collaborate with them. I’ve seen some of the prototypes and they’re so sweet… I think players are just going to be blown away.”

We should have more reveal shots coming in the very near future, so stay tuned!