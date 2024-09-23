Space Marine 2 Director Already Has Ideas for Space Marine 3

Despite having just released Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, the team at Saber Interactive already has ideas for a potential Space Marine 3. By all accounts, Space Marine 2 has been one of the biggest hits of 2024 both critically and commercially. Longtime Warhammer fans have been lavishing heaps of praise upon the throwback third-person shooter and it has ranked near the top of Steam's sales chart since the moment it launched. As such, the future of the Space Marine sub-series looks brighter than ever before and Saber very much intends to capitalize on it.

In a conversation with IGN, Saber Interactive boss Tim Willits confirmed that there is already talk of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3. Willits said that the director of Space Marine 2, Dmitry Grigorenko, has brought forth some ideas for a new story in the series. However, what's currently unknown is if this story would be told in an eventual Space Marine 3 or if it would instead be as DLC for Space Marine 2.

"Our game director Dmitry Grigorenko, he has proposed some story ideas that could either be DLC or a sequel," Willits said. "We're literally just catching our breath. This is two weeks out. We just need to get the dust to settle. But I can confidently say that we will not disappoint our Warhammer fans in the future. It's too big of a success! I know that's an obvious thing to say, but hopefully we'll be working on Space Marine content for a long time."

Again, given the major success of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, it's not shocking in the slightest that Saber is going to now double down on the franchise. With that said, though, expectations for a potential Space Marine 3 are now going to be far higher, which Willits says can be "dangerous." After seeing how well fans have responded to SM2 and Saber itself having now found success with the game, Willits thinks that this success is what will drive the company in the years ahead.

"With Space Marine 2, it really does change everything," Willits added. "As employees, and I know this firsthand, when you have a big hit and you have that internet kind of popularity, there's more passion and there's more responsibility for the quality that you do. And you look at yourself through a different lens. And sometimes that success lens can be a little dangerous because then you get so paranoid about making sure everything is great that you overstress about things, but it's that success lens that really drives amazing games into the future. So I do believe that through the success lens that we have, we will just make far better products in the future."

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is available now across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.