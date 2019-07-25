MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries Delayed, Now An Epic Games Store Timed Exclusive

Fans who have been anticipating the release of MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries have been waiting for the game for quite some time. While it was originally set to arrive in 2018, the devs needed more time, which means they were unable to meet the release they had planned. That said, it has officially been revealed that the upcoming game has been delayed once again, with a launch date now set in December of this year, but there is one more thing that will surely get the attention of many – it is now an Epic Games Store timed exclusive.

According to a post on the game’s website, the upcoming title will now be releasing on December 10th exclusively on the Epic Games Store. The exclusivity is set to last for one year, with MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries coming to other digital stores after that period. “Our partnership with Epic Games store allows us the opportunity to make sure MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries meets our internal goal of creating the best MechWarrior game possible,” reads the post.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Fans looking to obtain refunds from their pre-order of any tier are able to do so by September 1st. Pre-order refunds of any tier will be refunded in full. Additionally, those seeking refunds will be able to keep all bonus MechWarrior Online content from the Standard, Collector and Ultimate Editions of the pre-order, which amount to $100, $180, and $300 dollars worth of in-game currency and content for MechWarrior Online including all bonus items like XP, premium time, badges, decals, cockpit items and more, depending on which pre-order tier purchased.”

It is noted, however, that those who refund their pre-orders “will forfeit their access to the full game and be unable to participate in the upcoming closed beta for MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries, now scheduled for November as well as lose the exclusive MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries DLC items.”

It’s unfortunate that fans looking forward to the release of MechWarrior 5 will now have to wait even longer for the release, but if the devs require more time to complete the project, then that’s just the way it has to be. As for the exclusivity, that might not sit well with everyone.

What do you think about all of this? How do you feel about the Epic Games Store exclusivity for MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries? Will you be waiting until next year to play it when it arrives on another digital store? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!