Rumor: ‘Mega Man 11’ Could Be Getting Downloadable Content

Videos by ComicBook.com

Capcom Mega Man 11

A report from Rockman Corner suggests that a Steam database page for Mega Man 11 has gotten an update, one that now lists a new developer on the page. That developer is 8ing, who previously worked with Capcom on Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate, as well as Tatsunoko vs. Capcom and Marvel vs. Capcom 3: Fate of Two Worlds. They haven’t worked on a Mega Man game as of yet, but this listing seems to indicate they’re doing something for part 11, though what hasn’t been revealed just yet.

Capcom hasn’t said anything about new levels for the game. In fact, the only content it currently has listed for Mega Man 11 is the previously announced “Wily Numbers Instrumental Tracks,” which should be available soon. However, considering the holiday season is upon us, it wouldn’t be beyond the company to announce something to release around Christmas time, as well as new content for sometime in 2019.

Now, what could we see from the DLC? Well, the possibility of new Robot Masters is definitely there, with a possible batch of four of them to extend Mega Man 11‘s replay value. But there’s also the possibility of new modes, which we’ve seen in previous releases like Mega Man 9 and Mega Man 10; as well as the possibility of a new playable hero, such as Zero, who made a name for himself in the Mega Man X universe. But that’s mere speculation, so we’ll just hold off on the guessing games until Capcom makes some kind of firm announcement.

In the meantime, Mega Man 11 is a lot of fun to play, even if there are some mild frustrations with its “chase” level designs. I noted in my review, “In essence, Mega Man 11 seems to be built for everyone. Sure, it’s a bit wrinkled in some areas, but the fact of the matter is it channels retro gaming like a champ. The old-school gameplay will be everyone’s speed, and the new Double Gear system and other challenges will certainly find their share of fans; and the presentation can’t be beat, especially if you’ve been looking for some kind of spiritual successor to Mega Man X4 or Mega Man 7 (it’s got a similar art design, with more detail).”

Mega Man 11 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.