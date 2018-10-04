Get Equipped With These Awesome ‘Mega Man 11’ Peripherals From Kustom Kontrollerz

A little earlier this week, we reviewed Capcom’s Mega Man 11; and while its difficulty may throw off a few players, it’s a fine return to form for the Blue Bomber, and well worth owning. But you know what would make it better? A customized controller that makes you feel like you’re really fighting alongside Mega Man. And Kustom Kontrollerz has just what we need.

The customization group, who also produced some amazing designs for Venom, Spider-Man, Spawn and Spyro the Dragon, just revealed its latest designs, featuring a trio of PlayStation 4 peripherals designed around Mega Man characters. You can see the designs in the tweet below, which feature one for the Blue Bomber; one for Zero, his ally and fellow Dr. Wily battler; and one featuring the both of them working cohesively as a unit.

Who else is hyped about the new release of #Megaman11?! We are! So we decided to make some @MegaMan inspired Kustom Kontrollerz designed by @v_salzarulo! Tag a friend who’s a fan and would want this for their collection! @MegaManUSA pic.twitter.com/eB7KHKlPIJ — Kustom Kontrollerz™ (@KustmKontrllerz) October 3, 2018

As you can see, the controllers look fantastic. The all-blue Mega Man one is very nice, with everything, including the buttons, analog sticks, and Touchpad, all colored in navy blue with a picture of Mega Man on the controller.

But not to be outdone, Zero’s pad is pretty rad, with a sharp red and gold design, and his character appearing on the right side of the controller. And that gold-trimmed TouchPad looks pretty sweet, too.

If you can’t decide, however, you don’t have to, as a third controller design features a fade from red to blue with a little purple thrown in, and both characters featured on the controller.

We’re actually not sure which one is our favorite, as they all look pretty sweet.

While the controllers haven’t been announced for sale yet, Kustom Kontrollerz is always interested in hearing from those that want to purchase one. You can reach out on their Twitter page here; email them at contact@kustomkontrollerz.com; or visit their home page to learn more about these controllers, as well as others that they may be offering. It may take a little while for one of these to land in your hands depending on how busy they are, but if you’re a Mega Man devotee (like most of us on the staff are), they’re more than worth the wait.

Now we just need Xbox One and Nintendo Switch Pro Controller models. What do you say, Kustom?

Mega Man 11 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.