Mega Man: Fully Charged Animated Series Debuting At San Diego Comic-Con

Even though there are some mixed feelings behind the project’s design, there’s still a reasonable amount of hype behind the forthcoming Mega Man: Fully Charged animated series, which is set to premiere on Cartoon Network later this year. But if you’re heading to San Diego Comic-Con later this month, you’ll be able to catch a glimpse of it in action beforehand.

A new Comic-Con panel has been revealed that will be home to the TV series premiere for the show. The panel is set to take place on Friday, July 20 at 6:00 PM in room 25 ABC.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the official description for the panel:

“Kazuhiro Tsuchiya (Capcom, video game producer, Mega Man, Asura’s Wrath), Man of Action (creators of Ben 10 and the team and characters of Big Hero 6), and Logan McPherson (DHX Studios, VP, creative and animated production, Slugterra, The Deep, Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2D series) give a behind-the-scenes peek into the production of this new animated show, aimed at kids 5 to 11. Celebrating the 30-year legacy of this iconic, game-based character, the panelists will discuss the background and creative evolution of the new series, followed by screening of never-before-seen footage from the show, coming soon to Cartoon Network.”

It sounds like the Blue Bomber will be quite busy at the show. Along with that panel, there will also be a 30th anniversary event on Thursday, July 19, from 3:30 to 4:30 PM in room 6BCF. There, Tsuchiya and will join Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 + 2 producer Nonaka Daizo to help celebrate the hero’s anniversary, alongside Capcom’s Tim Turi. In addition, footage from the upcoming Mega Man 11 will be revealed, and there will also be giveaways and trivia for the die-hard fans. Who knows, we might just get a surprise or two as well.

But the real question is what kind of impact Fully Charged will make. Clearly it’s intended for a younger audience but some fans may not be thrilled with the “new” look that the hero has. We’ll see how feedback from the event goes in just a few weeks.

Need more Mega Man goodness in your life? Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 +2 will release on July 24 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.