7 Book Characters Who Could Be In The Witcher 4

CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher franchise is based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series. The first Witcher game is set five years after the events of the novels, which means many characters from the books are heavily involved in the video game series. However, several book characters still haven’t made the jump to the video game version, giving CD Projekt Red a few potentially intriguing directions to go if they decide to bring more book characters over in The Witcher 4. After all, the upcoming game stars Ciri, whose backstory from the novels sets up more than a few options.

Here are the book characters we’d most like to see make the jump in The Witcher 4.

Isengrim Faoiltiarna

Isengrim is a character that may never physically appear in the games despite being a prominent character in the books. While the character was mentioned in The Witcher 2 and 3, and is featured as a card in Gwent: The Witcher Card Game, CD Projekt Red may have decided that his role in the story could be covered by Iorveth.

In fact, Iorveth’s physical description in The Witcher 2‘s journal is a direct quote from how Isengrim is described in “Baptism of Fire.” After all, both characters have fought with the Scoia’tael, so the connection isn’t a tough one to make. That said, The Iron Wolf is his own man, and if Ciri meets up with the Scoia’tael during The Witcher 4, we hope Isengrim and Iorveth make an appearance.

Villentretenmerth

The golden dragon’s daughter, Saesenthessis, was a major player in The Witcher 2. While she was only mentioned in The Witcher 3, CD Projekt Red should consider bringing Saskia back.

If we see her make a comeback in The Witcher 4, it would be a fun nod to book and Netflix fans to include the dragon who goes by Borch in his human form. Either way, it’s been a bit since we’ve seen a dragon in The Witcher. The beasts are very rare in that universe, but given Ciri’s immense power, we’d like to see her match wits with someone like Borch.

Keldar

Like many of these characters, Keldar appeared in the books and Gwent. The former member of the School of the Griffin was at Kaer Seren when it was destroyed. He was the only survivor, and the last time we heard from him, he was continuing to guard its ruins.

As Ciri sets out on her journey, players would love the chance to meet more witchers and learn about the different schools’ histories. Old Keldar is the perfect person to help mentor the young witcher during her travels.

Angoulême

Book readers will likely notice that the next four characters aren’t technically alive by the time the video game series starts. However, Ciri’s Elder Blood powers give her some control over time and space. We’ve seen her travel to other worlds and even heard hints of her visiting the future. If CD Projekt Red wants to explore her past, they should consider bringing a few of the more prominent figures from the books along for the ride.

Angoulême is one such character. The orphaned bandit helped Geralt look for Ciri and quickly became a fan-favorite. She died helping save Ciri from Stygga Castle, though Ciri and her new powers might be looking to change that.

Stefan Skellen

One of Ciri’s trademark features is the large scar she carries on her face. That was given to her by Skellen, who decided to kill her and advance a plot to overthrow the Emperor. I probably don’t have to tell you that his plans didn’t work, but Skellen is one of the great villains from the books who never had a chance to show off his cunning to video game fans. The Witcher 4 might be his chance.

Calanthe Fiona Riannon

Calanthe was the Queen of Cintra and Ciri’s grandmother. When Nilfgaard invaded Cintra, Calanthe joined many of her fellow citizens in committing suicide by leaping to her death.

However, her body was never found. Is it possible that Ciri went back in time to save her grandmother and hide her away until CD Projekt Red needs her for the plot? Well, it’s not impossible.

Leo Bonhart

We considered going with Vilgefortz of Roggeveen for this spot, but decided to stick with the guy who captured and tortured Ciri before she eventually killed him. Either way, if Ciri is going to go back into her past, CD Projekt Red needs to bring back one of the main antagonists of her origin story.

Bonhart is a bounty hunter who many considered among the most deadly fighters in the world. He owned three Witcher medallions, claimed to have killed for each of them. He also killed Cahir before Ciri dealt her killing blow. We don’t necessarily want Ciri to relive those memories, but if CD Projekt Red is going to play with time, it needs to bring Bonhart to the digital world.